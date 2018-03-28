Hits & Misses in Nevada County:

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Liam Lambert): The formation of the cancer care network at Sierra Memorial. Anything that improves care and expands resources is good news.

MISS (from Lambert): The protests of the methadone clinic opening in Grass Valley. Why is there such a stigma against people receiving help for what is for so many a debilitating, life-altering condition? While the concerns of residents do make a kind of sense, putting it out of the way kind of negates the entire point, which is to make it accessible for patients, as well as safe for all concerned. The benefits outweigh the risks, and these protests speak to a rather provincial kind of fear-based thinking on the part of residents that is saddening.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): Lake Wildwood Association board member Lucinda Price reports she has received two personal threats since December due to her attempts to shake up the board.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): Nevada County's Child Support Services ranks second in the state for outstanding performance. Sierra Nevada Regional (including Sierra County) was surpassed only by San Luis Obispo in helping single parents with child support last year.

HIT (from reader John Lamb): Dedicating (Tuesday's) sports page to these two fine young men was a class act. Our small town, and the future, have suffered an unimaginable loss.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): It's the political season again and there are many candidate forums and candidate's fund raising events popping up throughout the county. Plenty of opportunity for every voter to become informed before receiving their ballot in early May.

HIT (from Rebane): Traffic circles — big ones as at Main and Idaho-Maryland and small ones as at Sierra College and the tiny painted one behind The Union. Nevada City needs one badly where the roads collide at Lefty's. There's plenty of room there for a painted circle like the one behind the Union building.

MISS (from reader Rick Kraus): There's often a line to park at the Grass Valley Post Office while people sit in their cars and read their mail. Keep it moving folks! P.S. Those shade trees were removed from there for exactly what reason? It certainly hasn't discouraged the mail readers.

HIT (from City Editor Ross Maak): Despite what most consider to be a stagnant economy in the area, it's nice to see unemployment numbers continue to drop.

HIT (from Maak): To Kick Butts Day. It's been more than a decade since I've smoked a cigarette. With time, it gets easier, but I still consider quitting the hardest thing I've ever done. It's akin to losing a lifelong friend. I'm not sure anything could have convinced me not to start all those years ago, but I also know the easiest way to stop is never to begin.