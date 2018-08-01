Hits & Misses: Hospitality House offering relief from heat a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Dee Murphy): A big hit to Hospitality House for opening its doors to the homeless at noon rather than 4 p.m. during the worst of the heat wave.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Becky Goodwin): To lively activity in downtown Grass Valley as new businesses prepare to open in renovated facilities, and established businesses make moves within the downtown neighborhood. Downtown GV is alive with creativity!

MISS (from Goodwin): To the "Welcome to Grass Valley" sign at the corner of Neal and South Auburn streets in great need of renovation or replacement. It's severely weathered! It has seen better days!

HIT(from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To Mykaola Corgnell of Penn Valley, whose Mustang mount "N.W. Cody" won the treasured "best condition" Haggin Cup at the fabled Tevis Cup endurance ride: 100 miles cross country — from Squaw Valley to Auburn — in one day. Fewer than half the 150 entrants finished in the allotted 24 hours.

HIT (from Editorial Board members Jo Ann Rebane and Susan Rogers): To hometown athlete Alexander Rossi who recently won another IndyCar race. Remember when he was just a kid driven by talent and supported by his parents!

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To lousy air quality keeping those of us with asthma indoors and not breathing very well.

HIT (from Rebane): To the services and referrals available from the Nevada County Contractors Association for local contractors and prospective home builders and remodelers. Check them out first before you start a project.

HIT (from Rebane): To the many local opportunities for youths to participate in sports programs. There's year round swimming, T-5 boxing, youth soccer and softball, and even openings for girls at Nevada Union to try out for the volleyball and tennis teams.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Monica Senter): To Bruce Herring announcing his candidacy for District 2, NID.

MISS (from Senter): To the Carr Fire and all-mega wildfires we can expect over the next few months.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Anytime Fitness for a successful first year of business.

MISS (from Emerson): To economic leadership in our county not attracting good jobs for our youth.

HIT (from Emerson): To Community Involvement Day at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on Monday. Thanks to Food Bank of Nevada County, Foothill Lions, Nevada County 2-1-1, NEO Youth Center, Story Club, Community Beyond Violence, Cinderella Project, The Karing Closet, Gold Country YMCA, Pets in Need, Diaper Project, The White Barn Project, BloodSource and to all the donors who came with gifts.