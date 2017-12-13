Hits & Misses: Hit to the Nevada County Toy Run bringing cheer to children

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT: To the miles-long turnout of motorcycles toting toys and food for those in need at Saturday's 26th annual Nevada County Food & Toy Run. The "rumble" of the Run has become another annual sound of season, right alongside the jingle bells on Santa's sleigh.

HIT: To Lou Conter being able to make his annual return to Hawaii for the Pearl Harbor ceremony. A Nevada County resident, the 96-year-old Conter is one of the few remaining survivors of the USS Arizona, where 1,177 of the 1,512 crewmen on board were killed: nearly half of the U.S. servicemen killed in action on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor.

MISS: To the announced retirement of Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Louise Johnson. Don't get us wrong, this is a "miss" for selfish reasons. Dr. Johnson made quite an impact in her tenure at the top the district, including a change to a later start time for students and helping pass a ballot measure to fund long-awaited and much-needed facility improvements at district schools.

MISS: To the looting of evacuated homes during the Oroville Dam spillway crisis in February. It doesn't get much lower than taking advantage of people as they're facing an emergency. Good news is the Gridley man convicted of such an act won't likely get another opportunity to do so, as he was sentenced to 25 years to life: under the state's three-strikes law.

HIT: To random acts of kindness: such as the random acts of warmth that recently has become a new holiday tradition in downtown Grass Valley. An anonymous group known as "Nevada County Random Acts of Warmth" leaves knitted scarves, mittens and hats around downtown for anyone who needs them. What another wonderful representation of the kind of folks who live here.

MISS: To the devastation of wildfire in Southern California. Along with our firefighters who are putting their lives on the line to help bring these massive blazes under control, there's no doubt the fires are also impacting many families, friends and loved ones of western Nevada County residents.

MISS/HIT: To the fear and uncertainty stirred in the community Monday morning, when three men allegedly broke into a rural home and led law enforcement to conduct a five-hour search. Our hit goes to the officers conducting that search and rounding up the suspects so that any danger posed to the public was put to an end in fast fashion.

MISS: To the lack of winter weather. Even though we're enjoying short sleeves in December, we need that snowpack so that we'll have some up the hill and water coming back down for weeks and months to come.

HIT: To the Bear River Bruins football team for taking western Nevada County on an exciting ride through the playoffs. After eking out a playoff berth, the Bruins won the Sac-Joaquin Section championship banner and represented the community in its first NorCal bowl game in fine fashion. Congrats to the players, coaches, staff and families for a wild ride that made memories that will last a lifetime.