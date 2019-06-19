Hits & Misses: HIT to testing out Code Red Alerts

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): A week ago Sunday the Nevada County Sheriffs Office sent out a Code Red Alert which began with, “This is a drill.” It was an informational alert informing us of Cal Fire wildfire drills in nearby neighborhoods. Also included was this reminder: “We encourage residents to use this opportunity to review or develop their family emergency plans.” I was highly impressed that I got it on voicemail both on my cell phone and hard line at home, plus a text message, plus an email. If you’d like to receive these safety alert notifications please visit https://www.mynevadacounty.com/2713/Emergency-Alerts or dial 211.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the donation of a complete bound set of Western Slopes Connection newspapers to the Searls Historical Library. What a great insight they provide into the mindset of those back to the earth folks who came here in the late ‘70s. Between the actual bound newspapers now at Searls, and the full set of microfilms of these same newspapers at the Doris Foley Library, researchers (as well as those who want to relive those years) have a rich resource at their disposal.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): Nevada City Council approving a 400% increase on parking meters. This will severely hurt Broad Street businesses. Who carries four quarters around with them? How about a 100% increase to 50 cents and then evaluate the effects.

HIT (from Emerson): The wonderful concert by participants of Music in the Mountains Young Composers Project. Beautiful original music inspired by art displayed at the Crocker Museum. Our future is in good hands.

HIT (from Emerson): Another well attended Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival at the Fairgrounds. The campground was full of happy strummers.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the unconscionable release “on his own recognizance” of a person facing drug and weapons charges. Search warrants turned up enough drugs to intoxicate 15% of the Grass Valley population. What in the world convinced Judge Candace Heidelberger that this criminal drug dealer would show up for his next court appointment without the convincing nature of the requested $250,000 bail? Is the community safe while this guy and others are loose in our neighborhoods?

HIT (from Matson): Catching a movie at Sierra Cinemas just got even better. Lefty’s Fry House is a fine addition and a good fit to the offerings at Hughes Road and East Main Street in Grass Valley. To further enhance the “Aladdin” screening experience at Sierra Cinemas we had lunch beforehand at Lefty’s new restaurant. It was just right with a bright, newly remodeled space including seating inside and out, and a creative, tasty menu. The food arrived in plenty of time to get to the movie. We then adjourned next door for the early show of “Aladdin.” That too was great with Will Smith lighting up this fun film from beginning to end.

MISS (from Rogers): To the almost invisible double yellow line separating (supposedly) the two lanes on the Pine Street Bridge, now almost completely worn away. Note to Nevada City Public Works: Please prioritize that for repainting soon, thanks.

HIT (from Emerson): Musical Mondays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Madelyn Hellman Library Miriam Gallaher Amphitheater. Wonderful musicians and lots of happy children. What could be more fun? This Monday, the Sierra Society of Serious Saxophonists delighted the audience.

HIT (from Emerson): Legacy Production’s 20th Century Blues currently playing at the Nevada Theatre. So sweet, it brought me to tears. Only three performances left.