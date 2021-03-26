Hits & Misses: HIT to SPD’s support of Hospitality House Shelter

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Tom Durkin): To people who drive with their headlights on in the daylight. Thank you. Cars and trucks with their headlights on are easier to see and contribute to traffic safety.

MISS (from Durkin): To people who drive with their fog lights on at night when there is no fog. Blinding oncoming traffic is not being a good driver.

HIT (from Durkin): To CATS Executive Director Jeannie Woods’ letter to the editor affirming the positive contribution Asian Americans and the award-winning the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra make to Nevada County.

MISS (from Durkin): To former Nevada City Mayor Reinette Senum suggesting people might storm Rood Center and bring county staffers to mob justice. Was she actually inciting insurrection in Nevada County? Did she really play the good vs evil card? How irresponsible can she get? Hasn’t there been enough violence?

MISS (from reader Mark Wilson): To The Union for allowing online commenters to use pseudonyms that allow them to disrupt productive conversations with combative, nonsensical comments without having to be publicly accountable for them.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To what’s next for the Nisenan Preserve on Deer Creek. The Sierra Fund’s CEO, Izzy Martin, has secured $312,902 in state funding and will manage the project for CHIRP, the new owners. With that money, two toxic mine-waste sites will be fenced off. And an interpretive trail will connect to the Tribute Trail, with a wildlife friendly fence to protect the owners’ privacy. The Sierra Fund also provides needed bridge loans between the six months between paying for the work and receiving the state’s monies. Unfunded but needed are Cultural Resources, Fuels Reduction and Wildlife Enhancement Plans. If you want to help out, please visit https://sierrafund.org/donate/ and specify this project.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To SPD’s support of Hospitality House Shelter through generous donations of food to serve those who have nothing.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To Reinette Senum, a former local elected official who appears to have gone off the deep end if she actually, as reported in this newspaper, suggested breaking down the doors at the Rood Center as part of how one might protest county coronavirus mandates for public safety. What are this woman’s qualifications regarding public health and epidemiology? Why would anyone think her opinions are worth following on this subject? Oh right, some people think public speaking ability and personal charisma make people believable, whether or not they are experts on the topic at hand.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the handwritten letter from a friend. Writing a letter in cursive is an old-fashioned way to stay in touch. Writing a letter predates communicating by telephone and email. It is a real pleasure to find such a piece of personal mail in among the bills and advertisements.

HIT (from Rebane): To our communities’ talented artisans. Do you want a special piece of jewelry, a ceramic bowl, a watercolor, or a painted silk scarf? Perhaps you seek a handmade wooden toy or a fantastic photograph. These treasures and more are all here — take a look around town and find that one-of-a-kind gift.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To contributions to Hits & Misses, Letters to the Editor and Other View guest columns, in which real people with their real names (although screening has not filtered out all nom-de-plumes, alas) weigh in on the issues of the day, more or less factually and with evidence that can be vetted to legitimate sources. This is not easy, and we appreciate the effort. Contributions that range outside these are handled by returning to the author for rewriting, editing, clarifying factually with editor’s notes, or declining to run a submission that runs wide of evidence, deals with private matters vs. public issues, and other community standards such as obscene language and the like.

MISS (from Rogers): To human error that permeates every human life and organization. Surely perfection would make everything great, if perhaps less interesting.