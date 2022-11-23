Hits & Misses: HIT to return of Lorraine’s column

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from readers Janis and Mike Fondiller): To The Union.Thank you for bringing back Lorraine’s delightful column. We have missed this bright spot in the newspaper. Long time subscribers, Janis and Mike Fondiller

Miss (from reader Walt Stickel): To the recently published report addressing the so-called economic impact of reopening the Idaho Maryland mine is a very misleading one-sided coin. It was conducted with input only from the commercial interests of the real estate industry, with no mention of any evaluation by geologists or any other scientific mention of the site to the with regard to the millions of gallons of polluted water that need to be treated, the mineral wastes that will continue to pollute local streams, and the disposition of thousands of tons of mineral wastes. Very sad……….

Hit (from reader Paul Matson): To following a two-year Pandemic pause-hold, here’s to the return of The Foundry Sings. Recently the Foundry was filled with Olivia Newton John’s “Let Me Be There.” The music maestro is our very own Rod Baggett, accompanied by Jonathan Meredith on acoustic guitar and Yamauchi on electric guitar. Rod introduces the song, and then the choir splits up into four groups to learn their respective parts, assisted by members of Harmony Happens. There was also an Olivia Newton John costume contest with two winners receiving a $50 gift certificate to the Foundry. Here’s the final version created in just one night: https://www.facebook.com/1474419182/videos/pcb.10221995497864573/463292889227259 (plus some photos). To learn of future Foundry Sings, visit https://minersfoundry.org/

Hit (from reader Dorothy Murphy): To former mayor Steve Cottrell’s tribute to James Anderson, who was an intelligent, kind, gentle and all around wonderful human being.

Miss (from reader Dorothy Murphy): To Mr. Cottrell’s final sentence “…while we watch nubile young maidens dance and sing for our pleasure.” It sounds like your idea of heaven would be a young maiden’s idea of hell. I hope no one associates your demeaning statement with the gentleman Jim Anderson always was.

Hit (from reader Sonia Delgadillo): To Yubanet and KQED for shining a light on the NJUHSD Board of Trustees.

Miss (from reader Sonia Delgadillo): To The Union for abdicating its editorial oversight and journalistic responsibility as it relates to the NJUHSD Board of Trustees.

Hit (from reader Thea Hood): to Major Taylor’s speech at the Veterans Day presentation in Grass Valley on Nov 11. He reminded all of Reagan’s challenge to “Those that live today, remember those who gave their lives so others may live.” Taylor also expressed that the painful memories veterans experience about their combat service are mild compared to the pain of witnessing what is happening to our country today.

Miss (from reader Thea Hood): To the inept voting process in California while we wait for results a week or more after voting takes place. Not that many years ago we all knew the voting results as soon as the polls closed, like still exists in so many other states today. Since progression isn’t working, maybe we should try regression.

Hit (from reader Thea Hood): To Thanksgiving as a time to remember that we live in a society where we are free to glorify God for the blessings we enjoy and to ask Him to heal the wounds of this nation.

Miss (from reader Claudia Taylor): To Judge Tice-Raskin by giving credence to the statement “All votes were counted, but the clear majority of the votes didn’t count.” The will of the people was not Gina Will; it was Rob Tribble.

Hit (from reader Tom Durkin): To the U.S. Supreme Court who has refused former President Trump’s attempt to block the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his tax records. Unlike past presidents, Trump has refused to voluntarily disclose his financial dealings. The American people have right to know.