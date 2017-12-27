Hits & Misses: Hit to organizations who organize Christmas meals

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT: To Divine Spark, Shepherd's Heart Church and any other organization that offered up free meals on one of America's most beloved holidays. Christmas and the holiday season is wonderful for many, but not so much for a number of folks. Monday's opportunities to "break bread" with others is a lot of what this season is all about.

MISS: To the miscreant(s) up on the ridge who vandalized the North San Juan Community Center. Such senseless actions are such a waste of quality time and resources, it's hard to comprehend.

HIT: To the 40 or so volunteers who poured their energy into cleaning up the North San Juan Community Center after said event. Thanks to their hard work, the center didn't skip a beat (although donations to help recover from lost items as well as install a security system are being accepted at http://www.gofundme.com/NSJCommunityCenter.

HIT: To Nevada County's own Adrian Molina, the writer and co-director of the hit animated movie "Coco."

HIT: To Lefty's Grill wanting to expand to Grass Valley. Granted, we certainly understand a "Fry House" isn't up everyone's alley, but for those who are into such things and looking for a quick lunch option, this choice and location will be inviting.

MISS: To the folks who decided to show up to a party allegedly with a chainsaw, crowbar and hammer.

HIT: To the folks down at Beale Air Force Base for coming up and lending a hand at the Habitat for Humanity's ReStore in Grass Valley

MISS: To the retirement of Rick Haffey, county executive officer of Nevada County. The "miss" isn't for Haffey, who has 42 years of public service, 14 in his current position, under his belt. The "miss" is that we'll miss him and we appreciate all he's done.

HIT: To Schuyler Bright and her Holistic Trauma Recovery program, or, as participant Jon Kimpson likes to call it, "just some hippie stuff."

HIT: To Byers Enterprises for earning the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce 2017 Business of the Year award.

HIT: To lovebirds Lance and Jennah McIntosh, who met romantically over the dulcet tones of dirt bike engines.

HIT/MISS: To great holiday weather. Nice to get out and about comfortable. But where's winter? Some of us are ready to ski.

HIT: To the Grass Valley Salvation Army and the work they're doing to find housing for people in an era when affordable housing is almost mythical.

HIT: To Charlie Williams on Badger Lane who puts up a heck of a Christmas display every year, complete with Santa and hot chocolate. And a promise of cookies next year.

HIT: To the tradition of the Donation Day Parade where students from across Grass Valley donate all kinds of items for those less fortunate, a tradition that has carried on for well over a century.