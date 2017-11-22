Hits & Misses: HIT to Grass Valley funding overflow shelter

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT: To the Grass Valley City Council for ponying up money to help keep the Hospitality House's overflow shelter open during the winter months. Because of this, 15 more people will have a roof over their heads from cold weather. There's another "hit" waiting for Nevada County when (we hope) it funds its share.

MISS: To the white cloud created while work was being done at the Tractor Supply Co. site in Grass Valley. And thanks to officials who were on scene in a hurry to shut it down.

HIT: To Habitat for Humanity, for continuing to strive to provide affordable housing for people who need a leg up.

MISS: To California's Board of Equalization, which was stripped of its hiring authority last week, following a nepotism investigation that reported — among other findings — that nearly one in five employees were related or living with a coworker. In April, 835 of the 4,767 employees were related to a co-worker by blood, adoption, marriage, domestic partnership or cohabitation.

HIT: To Haven Caravelli for her Citizen of the Year award. Caravelli was a major force behind the new vibrant mural in downtown Grass Valley.

MISS: To marketing geared to get teens and young people vaping through flavors like cotton candy, gummy bears and bubblegum. As columnist Annie Keeling reported, even nicotine-free liquid can have up to 65 different chemicals including lead and formaldehyde.

HIT: To Bear River's football team. In the cold mud, the Bruins slogged out a 14-7 victory over Ripon on Friday to earn a trip to the Division V section championship game against rival Colfax. Too bad the two couldn't meet up closer to home, but no doubt folks will turn out when they'll square off 1 p.m. Saturday at Cosumnes Oaks High School in Sacramento.

MISS: To scammers. One of the latest scams going around involves scammers acting as though they're with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and taking advantage of fire victims. Can they go any lower?

HIT: To Bear River's journalism department, which raised nearly $1,000 during an ice bucket challenge last week to help send its students to a convention in San Francisco in 2018. The group still needs your help in meeting an $8,000 goal. Make donations at YouCaring.com/brcurrent to help the Bruins.

HIT: To Junior Achievement volunteers teaching young people — as young as third-graders at Chicago park — about money. Wells Fargo associates helped students learn about personal finance, like the difference between "buy now, pay now" and "buy now, pay (more) later."

HIT: To Nevada Irrigation District for working through a controversy over access at the Scotts Flat dam spillway, by listening to the public and compromising by keeping the gate open while long-term solutions are sought.

MISS: To the male gender, and the daily reckoning with reported sexual assault and harassment. You can't mansplain your way out of this.

HIT: To milestone celebrations for western Nevada County holiday traditions. On Friday, Grass Valley's Cornish Christmas hits a half century, a golden anniversary in Gold Country. On Sunday, Dec. 3, Nevada City's Victorian Christmas will be hosted for a 40th year.