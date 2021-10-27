Hits & Misses: Hindi Greenburg’s collection on display at Center for the Arts a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To Hindi Greenburg’s magnificent collection by local artists now on display at The Center for the Arts. The paintings and the sculptures show what talent we have here. Thanks, Hindi, for your years of ardently supporting the arts in Nevada County.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the in-person movie experience returning! Nevada City’s Onyx Theatre took advantage of some downtime to upgrade their fine facility. And we took advantage of their afternoon, private-party rental program which allows up to 12 guests. Daniel Craig’s final appearance as James Bond was terrific. So was the experience of watching with a very few, familiar audience members. The Onyx is intimate, upscale and great. Beer, wine and nice snacks are available. State of the art air filtration, plus touch-less restrooms and payment methods are provided. (Proof of vaccination or negative test results are required). For full info on this option, general seating screenings, and what’s playing visit https://theonyxtheatre.com/

HIT (from Editorial Board member Bruce Herring): To Dianne Messlers’s piece in the Oct 23 Union, in which she meticulously laid out how it is virtually and physically impossible to insert a microchip into a COVID-19 vaccine.

MISS (from Herring): Those who still won’t believe that and seem to have forgotten that Facebook and their phones are an infinitely more efficient invasion of your privacy.





MISS (from Herring): To Brian Dahle’s assertion that the only way out of drought, climate change and what he calls “mismanagement” of California’s water infrastructure is to actually build more dams.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Skip Pollard): To Republican U.S. Reps. Doug LaMalfa and Tim McClintock, who shamefully voted against holding Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for refusing to answer a legal subpoena from Congress, kowtowing to former President Trump and trying to stifle the investigation into the powers and planning behind the Jan. 6 insurrection. Mr. Bannon has no real claim to executive privilege (regardless of what he’d like to claim) and nobody is above the law. LaMalfa and McClintock have abrogated their oath to protect the Constitution and need to go.

MISS (from Pollard): To climate change deniers who conflate weather with climate, citing selective short-term weather events as “proof” that climate change doesn’t exist. According to NOAA, the Earth’s temperature for the past 40 years has risen at a rate double what it was for the period 1880 to 1980, arctic ice is declining at a rate of 13% per decade relative to the 1981 to 2010 average, arctic ice thickness has decreased 40% since the 1960s, and glaciers are disappearing around the world. These are substantiated facts, not “alarmist” hyperbole.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To those lucky ones among us who can afford and have the ability to install solar arrays and converter equipment (controller, battery bank, inverter, and meter) adequately sized to recharge their battery powered garden and other household appliances.

HIT (from Rebane): To the National School Boards Association, which last Friday apologized for its controversial letter calling on President Joe Biden to have parents investigated as “domestic terrorists.” Will U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland now revise his warning that parents who protest mask and vaccine mandates, critical race theory, and transgender bathrooms policies in schools could be the target of FBI investigations?

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin: prime DINOs …“Democrats in Name Only.”

MISS (from Reinheimer): To Gov DeSantis wanting to make Florida a haven for anti-vaxxer police officers and workers.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To paying a lot less attention to national wedge issues that don’t have all that much to do with how we actually live our lives here, now, and a lot more on issues right here that do.

HIT (from Rogers): To the saintly souls who do pay more attention to local issues, which we can do something about or at least ease the strains, and then they actually go out and do just that. Over and over again. This should just be what we call citizenship. Maybe it once was.

HIT (from Rogers): To the earliest ski season opening ever for Palisades Tahoe: Tomorrow!