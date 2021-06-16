Hits & Misses: Green Waste Drop Off is a huge HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Christiana Kelly): To this year’s Green Waste Drop-Off! This is a very valuable resource for being fire wise in our community. Thank you to all the organizers, the invaluable volunteers and to each person who cleaned up their property and dropped off their green waste for free! I’ve taken advantage of the drop-off each year and it’s always been a positive experience. It’s a bit of a party to drop off my green waste — strangers helping strangers, sharing stories. We’re all in this together. Might as well have fun while we clean our properties.

HIT (from reader Dorothy Murphy): To Norris Burkes’ column reminding us of the solemn duty and proper display of the American flag.

MISS (from reader Dennis Babson): To the cost we’ll all pay for California settling a lawsuit with a Pasadena church over restrictions Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed last year on all houses of worship during the start of the pandemic. California will pay $1.35 million in attorney’s fees and costs to settle a lawsuit over coronavirus restrictions imposed by the state. This settlement reverses the discriminatory restrictions against churches in California. Guess who pays the $1.35 million? The taxpayers! That would be me and you.

MISS (from Dick Tracy): To the federal government at least seeming to come clean on the proposal that there are UFOs, although they acknowledge little more than that. Will they now dare unveil the secrets of Area 51 in the Nevada desert?





HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Foothills Fresh. This Sierra Harvest collaboration is working to benefit 10,000 of our students! Foothill Fresh is replacing outdated, processed, wrapped-in-plastic, and often frozen foods with cooked meals using fresh, local and regional ingredients. Nine school districts, Sierra Harvest and the Nevada County Office of Education have teamed up to make this happen. The food sources are sustainable, and these excellent meals are cooked from scratch daily. Some significant side benefits are highly nourished students ready to learn, creating jobs, and greatly reducing food packaging waste and its accompanying carbon footprint. To learn more or to donate to help this transformation grow please visit sierraharvest.org

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the refurbished portion of the Litton Trail that runs from Hughes Road to Sierra College Drive. The much-needed repaving was orchestrated and paid for by the Bear Yuba Land Trust, the city of Grass Valley and various private donors and business partners. It’s a popular trail for walkers and runners that runs alongside the Grass Valley Ditch.

HIT (from Rebane): To the continuation of a big, family owned and operated furniture store in Grass Valley. It was Hedman Furniture, then the Petersons operated it as an Ashley HomeStore, and now the Evans family has melded the store into its Yuba City- and Chico-based business. Let’s welcome the Evans Furniture Galleries and continue to shop locally for home furnishings.

MISS (from Rebane): To threats from the governor that June 15 will not be the end of COVID restrictions, nor his reign as emergency czar.

HIT (from Rebane): To the return of live music. Music in the Mountains has broken the ice. Live classical music lives again. Concerts began last week and continue weekly. Friday’s audience was ecstatic to see the musicians in person, rather than another Zoom appearance, and to hear the brass quintet’s harmony. The musicians were equally happy to see their audience and to have work after the pandemic’s long dry spell. Call the box office at (530) 265-6124 for tickets. And don’t miss the traditional patriotic grand finale July 3 at Western Gateway Park.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To PG&E continuing its work on Banner Lava Cap putting wires underground.

MISS (from Emerson): To many delays lasting up to 15 minutes on Banner Lava Cap.

MISS (from Emerson): To the beautiful artwork on Nevada City’s Commercial Street done without permission. Ask next time.

HIT (from Emerson): To returning to normal (almost!).

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To at least a slight cooling in the fervors surrounding ex-President Donald Trump, eligible to run again in 2024, and the waning pandemic.

HIT (from Rogers): To the prospect of renewed interest in issues that matter locally. Let’s see: fire, water, reopening a gold mine, the local economy, policing, homelessness, poverty, education, fast aging Nevada County, price of housing …. There’s enough going on today right here to set aside yesterday’s farflung battles.