Hits & Misses: Free shuttle to Nevada County fair a HIT

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Beverly Loveland): To the free shuttle buses to the Fair. This service made our visit so much easier. We appreciated the friendly drivers of Gold Country Stage and the clean buses.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To a belated salute to the Nevada County Fair: It fosters and preserves a sense of community more than any other single event.

HIT (from Tracy): To shown in snowy splendor is a great shot of Nevada City's Broad Street in an Architectural Digest photo essay: "The 30 Most Beautiful Main Streets Across America." Solvang and Pacific Grove were other California cities selected.

MISS (from Tracy): To the California legislature ruling that "Surfing" is the official state sport. It's only mildly comforting they made this momentous decision at taxpayer's expense. One wonders if golfers will sue?

MISS (from Tracy): To the makers of Animal Crackers changing the familiar caged animals on the box to ones living amid greenery. Let's all sing, "Born Free."

Recommended Stories For You

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To sounds of freedom every Wednesday from the Nevada County Sportsmen Club when members fire long guns on the club's rifle and trap ranges, and the reports can be heard for miles. These sounds are absent in countries where the government does not trust its citizens.

HIT (from Rebane): To Help Wanted signs posted in local shop windows. These are good times, finally, for youth and others to be seeking a job. The country's economy is expanding, consumer spending is up, unemployment numbers have fallen to all-time lows, and the gross national product is expanding rapidly.

MISS (from Editorial Board member R.L. Crabb): To the thoughtless people who discard their lit cigarette butts on our roads, rivers and wilderness areas. It is so dry that even the friction from crossing your eyes could spark a major fire. Stay focused!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Elevation 2477' (Nevada City's first cannabis dispensary) for its professionalism and friendliness in a neat organized atmosphere.

MISS (from Emerson): To Grass Valley City Council choosing a company from Boise, Idaho instead of Telestar to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant, when we need the jobs here in Northern California.

HIT (from Editor Brian Hamilton): To Bear River High School finally getting its all-weather track, a huge facility upgrade for the school and its community made possible by Measure B funding. The school's track and field athletes had essentially made the most of the dirt circling its football field since Bear River opened in 1986.

MISS (from Hamilton): To early reports of continued declining enrollment across Nevada County schools, another example of what a lack of good-paying jobs and affordable housing means for young families and our community.

HIT (from Hamilton): To all those who have filed to run for office this November, giving the public a choice in who will represent them and an opportunity to discuss community issues, particularly in the high-profile races for Nevada County Sheriff, Nevada Irrigation District board and the Grass Valley City Council.