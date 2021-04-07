Hits & Misses: Flour Garden’s 40 year anniversary is A HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Ray Bryars): To the Copeland Family for making Flour Garden a 40-year success story. I suspect that hard work with a little bit of luck contributed.

MISS (from Bryars): To Grass Valley for even thinking about allowing a drive-through Wendy’s within spitting distance of Flour Garden. Let’s support our long term businesses and politely tell the chains to go somewhere else.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To the fact that the murder trial of Derek Chauvin is properly in a real courtroom with judge and jury.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To the trial playing out on all the TV networks with sensationalist reporting and commentary like some daytime faux drama.

HIT (from Reinheimer): To a great letter from the IRS telling us we qualified for a big rebate.

MISS (Reinheimer): To when we tried to recoup the rebate, being told we did not qualify and no real person would answer our calls.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To the Republican-led recall effort against Gavin Newsom.

HIT (from Reinheimer): To trusting the science and Dr. Fauci against the anti-vaxxers. Mask up!

MISS (from reader Dick Tracy): To small but happy-making bygones. Oh, how we miss the flowering baskets that once hung at the old Happy Frog Nursery. They made that stretch of ‘49 a wonderland!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Publisher Don Rogers’ column on people moving away from California for tax reasons. My home state of Texas, which many see as cheaper to live in, has much higher property taxes than we do, and the price of housing continues to rise and rise. Texas ranks 40th in low taxes whereas California ranks 11th in at least one comparison of accumulated state and local tax rates compared to U.S. median household income.

HIT (from Emerson): To the CEOs of Delta Airlines; Major League Baseball; Coca Cola, based in Georgia; and American Airlines, based in Texas. They have come out strongly against newly passed voter suppression laws. Whoever said that large corporations can’t do the right thing?

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To our current culture and propagation of fear. Fear has gripped us for over a year. Fearful people are easy to manipulate and control. It’s time to ask, why have we as a nation been so willing to comply with shutting down our lives, our businesses, our schools for so long?

HIT (from Rebane): To UCLA’s men’s basketball team, which fought its way to the NCAA Final Four tournament and along with Gonzaga University played one awesome, best ever college game. A last-second lucky overtime shot broke the tied score and gave the win to the Zags. OK, the Zags get a hit, too.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the upcoming Community Shred Event. If you have papers or documents that you want destroyed in a secure manner, here’s a great way to do it. It’s a drive-through shredding opportunity. Even better, the proceeds benefit the Interfaith Food Ministry’s efforts keep our county well fed. It’s $10 a box or free if you bring a grocery bag full of non-perishable food. Be there at 426 Sutton Way (right next to The Union Building) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, rain or shine.

HIT (from Matson): To SYRCL’s recent press release about a proposal to install a giant waterslide on Englebright Dam. This $100-million project will provide 251 feet of waterslides and flumes: the largest water slide in the world. It is projected that this will create 1,000 jobs as well as permanent funding sources for the core mission: restoring the salmon and steelhead runs in the Yuba River above Englebright. Dubbed Yuba-Tubin’-World, it will provide a way up and over the dam. These endangered fish species can then once again reach their ancestral spawning grounds. SYRCL concluded their press release with this message, “Happy April Fool’s Day!”

HIT: (from Publisher Don Rogers): To preparing for the upcoming and fast-approaching wildland fire season. Yes, we’re talking more and more about year-round fire seasons and the Forest Service is moving to full-time firefighters in place of the seasonal crews. But starts while the grass is green and fuel moistures as high as they are going to be result in small, healthy fires now. Those same starts during hot, windy times in summer and fall, when the grass is gasoline and vegetation dried out, will be something else entirely. Now’s the time to prepare.