Hits & Misses: Failure of Higgins Fire District measure a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Peter Arnold): A hugely disappointing miss to those voters of South County who assured the failure of Measure I, the proposed assessment on properties to bring our local emergency facilities up to date. What do you want to bet that the majority of those who voted “No” live in Lake of the Pines, with the Higgins Corner station so close at hand to protect them. Never mind that the precious minutes lost to get out to underserved areas could mean the difference between life and death, or saving or losing a house. Sort of reminds me of an old Marine Corps saying, “The hell (actually something far more obscene) with you, Jack, I got mine.”

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): Thanks to some of the legendary goddesses of rain for the dearly-needed moisture this weekend. Take your pick: Halie, Roman; Parjanya, Hindu; or Tefnut, Egyptian!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To Hospitality House’s Empty Bowl event planners, who have cleverly morphed their annual fundraiser into a way to reward donors with a beautiful hand-made bowl, but still support community health and safety by eliminating the actual indoor food service. The bowls will indeed by empty, but in that way will be even more evocative of the problems of homeless folks that Hospitality House works to solve.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the loss of community planning expert/advocate Sharon Boivin, a gracious and intelligent woman who loved Nevada County and worked tirelessly over many years to ensure that good planning would help create the quality of life that makes this such a nice place to live. She will be missed.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the need for abundant caution and the practice of social distancing. The fear of contracting or spreading coronavirus has caused the cancellation of large events like the Music in the Mountains concert last Sunday, local meetings, and other special events. Wash your hands often, stay home when you feel ill, and avoid crowds if you are considered to have a condition which puts you “at risk”.

HIT (from Rebane): To Sierra Stages’ current production of Blithe Spirit playing through March 21 at the Nevada Theatre. If you are not feeling ill and are not “at risk” go ahead and be part of the audience. Tune up your ear first, as the dialogue is fast, funny, and spoken with a British accent.

HIT (Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To some firsthand reporting on conditions in Italy from former Grass Valley residents Lynda and Carlo Albiero. They now live in Schio, about an hour north of Venice: “Schio now has two confirmed coronavirus patients at the hospital as of Monday afternoon. That translates into 60 people in quarantine: medical staff, visitors to the rooms of the patients and family/close friends at home. Hospitals have special tents erected outside to screen and isolate so apparently the two cases were already patients when they tested positive. More cases can’t be far behind as this is an intimate close society. Little by little the rituals of daily life for Italians are being transformed. The economy is suffering for the small businessman, restaurants, shops and anything connected to the hospitality industry. We do hope for something positive to come from this, perhaps more tolerance and empathy?”

MISS (from Tracy): Once again we “spring forward” and reset all of our clocks in accordance with the uniform Time Act of 1966. Upsetting our circadian rhythms,controlling sleep patterns. Except for wiser people in Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands who stay on standard time all year. Why can’t the People’s Republic of California join them?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Thanks to the Miners Foundry and other enterprises updating us on their current actions to protect clients during the coronavirus emergency. The Foundry is open as scheduled. They state “The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is committed to the health and safety of our patrons, community members, staff and volunteers. We will … follow the guidance of the Nevada County OES, local health authorities and the CDC. We are taking extra precautionary measures by routinely disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, railings, handles, etc. We also highly encourage those who feel unwell or who may be at increased risk to stay home.” For their full report, please visit https://minersfoundry.org/ or call 265-5040.