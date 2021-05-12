Hits & Misses: Drought is a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Susan Rogers): To this region’s vegetation having the lowest fuel moisture for this time of year ever recorded, since Cal Fire started keeping track of it in 1985, according to Capt. Jim Mathias’ report to the Coalition of Firewise Communities. Translation: It’s dry out there, and only going to get worse as the months go by.

HIT (from Rogers): To Nevada County’s annual wildfire preparedness Ready Set Go Handbook, which is mailed to all county residential addresses and should appear in your mailbox in the next week or so. Open it, read it, discuss the contents with your household members and make your evacuation plans now, before you need them.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To Dr. Tony Fauci, who tells it like it is about the COVID pandemic.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To Rand Paul, who won’t wear a mask even on the Senate floor, and he’s a doctor.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the National Exchange Hotel. Three years ago, I had the privilege of working with the hotel’s new owners and local pre-eminent antique authority, Susan Shaw Teasley, to determine which pieces of furniture, art and artifacts should be retained. On taking a hotel tour recently, it was wonderful to see these pieces again, some as they were originally, and others beautifully restored. Today the National Exchange Hotel, a work of primarily local designers, crafts people and vendors, is stunning. We are fortunate that the new owners had the resources, vision and follow through to complete the job and pull it off so tastefully and beautifully. It is remarkable.

Hit (from Matson): To the perfect blend of the old and new at the National. Each room has its own bath room. Everything from the telephones to the artwork is so appropriate. There are no televisions. The street level reception desk welcomes you with an incredible tile floor. The other floors are either restored original wood or new wood. Two kitchens, their own bakery, plus two beautiful bars bode well for us all. The “old” bar thankfully is graced by a perfectly restored back bar and pressed-tin ceiling. I’m looking forward to raising a glass (or two) and dining in this new, great addition to our community. Please visit https://thenationalexchangehotel.com/

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To iris season, folks. I hope you enjoy the beauty of these incredible flowers coming in all colors, purple, lilac, pink, yellow, bronze, maroon, blue, white, etc. There here for just a little while.

MISS (from Emerson): To the inefficient ordering system from Dutch Boys, which makes for long long lines. I waited 15 minutes to get a lousy $5 cappuccino.

HIT (from Emerson): The wonderful weekend entertainment with bar and cafe at Miner’s Foundry. It is so great to see friends you have seen all year.

HIT: (from Publisher Don Rogers): To work, contribution, being a part of the community, raising children, teaching, getting educated, coaching, to everything but sitting useless on your you know what and wasting your time and frankly everyone else’s as a result.

MISS: (from Rogers): To clearly the wrong people receiving stimulus checks they do not need.

HIT: (from Rogers): To Nevada County being one of the lightest touched places in the state and country through the duration of this pandemic. And getting through better than the neighbors. So far, 1 in 21 Nevada County residents has been diagnoses with COVID-19, compared to 1 in 18 people in Placer County, 1 in 13 in Yuba County, 1 in 19 people in El Dorado County, 1 in 16 in metropolitan Sacramento, 1 in 11 across the state, and 1 in 10 people across the United States.

HIT (from Rogers): To local government leaders showing judicial and at times masterful leadership through the pandemic thus far, even in the face of sometimes chaotic, less than fully sensical and yes, fully arbitrary, flip flopping among tiers and other sweeping state restrictions that lumped this county unnecessarily and frankly unfairly with other areas under much more strain. The sum of loud declarations and strict enforcement, for instance, is not best success. There’s a bit more art to it that’s not necessarily appreciated as it should be, especially in this great community, bless our fractiousness.

HIT (from Rogers): To sensible people completing their vaccines and still showing consideration for their neighbors who may not have reached the same milestone.