Hits & Misses: Driving in Nevada County without headlights in rain or snow is a MISS

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com

MISS (from reader Walt Stickel): To all those drivers who don't have their headlights on when it is raining or snowing. Some don't even use their windshield wipers. And the majority of these offenders seem to drive white or silver-colored vehicles … Go figure.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To The Union columnist Carolyn Singer for sharing her love affair with gardening with all of us on Saturdays. Who says there's no good news in newspapers these days?

MISS (from Tracy): To all those naive souls who believe North Korea would give up its nuclear arsenal just to be friends with us. Would we surrender ours in a bid for world peace?

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To weather forecasts predicting "significant snow" in Nevada City on Sunday, then Monday and Tuesday necessitating that we make plans, cancel plans, then remake plans.

HIT/MISS (from Rebane): A HIT to the post office and our mail delivery person for strapping on tire chains and delivering Tuesday's mail. But a MISS to Waste Management. What's the matter that they can't run their routes on a snow day?

Recommended Stories For You

HIT (from Rebane): To the sweetness of the Daddy Daughter Dance. How special it is to dress up for a party and dance with the major man in a youngster's life.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): To Californians being clueless in the way they drive in the snow. Caltrans workers reported that during recent chain controls, drivers were exceeding the recommended 30 mph by a large amount. Remember, four-wheel-drive helps in starting the vehicle to move. It does absolutely nothing to slow it down.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Terry McAteer): To at least decorum existing at The State of the Union … one baby step at a time.

HIT (from McAteer): To the free Sierra Steams Institute's Speaker Series being back, starting next Tuesday, at Sierra College Nevada County Campus from 6 to 8 p.m. This month's topic is "Managing Water for the Environment in a Changing Climate" by an adjunct professor from UC Berkeley — always interesting!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the proposed merger of the volunteer organizations supporting our three local state parks: Malakoff Diggins, Empire Mine and Bridgeport. While it can be hard for an organization to let go of its individual control, there will likely be major gains by having them unified for the benefit of both the parks and the state. Kudos to each group's leaders for being open to this change.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the volunteers working to turn the old Catholic Church in Smartsville into a visitors center and Gold Rush museum. Too bad Huell Howser can't come back for your eventual grand opening (maybe Rob on the Road instead?).

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Holbrooke Hotel holding a public estate sale on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 9 a.m., rain or shine. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the Yuba River Charter School! At 4 p.m. that same day there will be a send-off celebration for the hotel including food, wine and live music by Ragged but Right. The following day, Sunday, Feb. 24, all remaining items will be available free of charge to Camp Fire victims. This is a unique opportunity see the hotel, acquire a memento, and benefit the school, before the much needed renovations begin at the historic Holbrooke Hotel. I'll be volunteering at the sale, so hope to see you there.