Hits & Misses: Drive-thru flu shot clinic is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Cris Kelly): to the volunteers at the annual drive-thru flu vaccination clinic at Twin City Church. The event is very well organized and the volunteers are kind, polite, upbeat and fun. What a great service for our remarkable community!

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To the wonderful women warriors who gathered last Saturday in Nevada City to protect our right of choice. The speakers were exciting and inspirational.

HIT (from reader Paul Hauck): To all the people in California who have been vaccinated and born the nuisance of masking consistently to give our state the lowest new case average in the country.

MISS (from Hauck): To Nevada County, where the unvaccinated and unmasked gave us a new case average this week that is 50% above the state average and triple that of San Francisco, where masks are required in all indoor spaces. I love this county, but that doesn’t keep me from being embarrassed by this.





HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To lighting your rain prayer candles and beseeching some sprinkles to fall on Thursday and Friday!

MISS (from Reinheimer): To lawyer ads on television. Why would we want to answer endless ambulance-chasing lawyer TV ads from LA and out-of-state when we have great attorneys just down the street? Wasn’t it better when they couldn’t do ads?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenbach): To Pete Sabey and his Other Voices commentary “This is not climate ‘change’.” He begins to explore the degree of cooperation and sacrifice we humans are going to have to accept, like now, if we are to avoid a literal extinction event. This is the problem, folks.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): to the high school football players in Nashville for kneeling after the game – to lead the fans in prayer.

MISS (from Hood): to climate alarmists who claim polar ice caps are supposed to be getting warmer, while Antarctica posted its coldest winter since records began in 1957 with an average temperature of -78 degrees F.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To Nevada County natives and NU graduates Charlie Hall and Bevin Bell-Hall. Charlie’s multi-award-winning documentary, “Tales from the Long Memory,” will screen in person Oct. 14 in New York City at the Workers Unite! Film Festival. “Tales” reveals the compassionate philosophy of Utah Phillips, the hobo, labor activist and folk singer who co-founded Hospitality House and for whom Utah’s Place is named. Charlie produced and directed the film; Bevin co-produced.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Skip Pollard): To cooler temperatures and the chance of much-needed rain.

MISS (from Pollard): To all those stores and companies who continually send emails prompting, “Tell us how your recent visit went” or “Rate your recent purchase” every single time you visit or buy something. Does anyone really have time to respond to all these banal requests that clutter our in boxes? Such vapid attempts at re-marketing do nothing to benefit a vendor’s connection with the consumer (this observation coming from someone who was a marketing professional for 35 years).

MISS (from Pollard): To social media — Facebook/Instagram in particular — for putting profit ahead of privacy and well-being. What should have been a platform for uniting people and enhancing communities has instead become a bane of modern society, promulgating misinformation and just plain making people (and young people in particular) feel worse about themselves and others.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Sierra Harvest’s Food Love Farm. Their U-Pick program is open on Wednesday’s from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. through the end of October. It’s a short drive from Nevada City on the Burton Homestead Land Trust property at 16200 Lake Vera Road. For further info visit https://sierraharvest.org/children-connect-to-fresh-food/upick-at-food-love-farm/ . Their fresh veggies are excellent, certified organic and affordable.

HIT (from Jo Ann Rebane): To American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130 and the many ways they connect with Nevada County veterans, youth, homeless veterans and active service members from Beale Air Force Base. Look for these upcoming events: Veteran Stand Down on Oct. 15 at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building and Military Appreciation Week, Nov. 6 through 14.

MISS (from Rebane): To Gov. Gavin Newsom crowing about a state budget surplus without noting the billions of unfunded pension and health-care liabilities. To paraphrase the Truth in Accounting organization, it’s like saying your checkbook has more money in it at the end of the year than at the start of the year without stating the amount still owed on your credit card.

MISS (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the kind of shallow thinking when we find ourselves in lockstep with either all right or all left partisan takes on real life, which is not to be mistaken with politics today. It’s also a sure symptom of trying to live in a bubble, a fantasy that has an unpleasant way of popping from time to time. Neither party has a lock on the truth.

HIT: (from Rogers): To engaging with real neighbors not as “other” or villains for holding the “wrong” views, but neighbors who are human beings with such a rich tapestry of strengths and weaknesses, some we agree with and some we don’t. Seems a much healthier way to look at life, in real life free of “smart” phones and apps we know or should know work counter to this.

MISS (from Rogers): To Facebook, pretty much generally. The pleasures of keeping up with family and friends are erased with bullying, ugly gossip, disinformation, infecting others with those diseases, and the plain ol’ time suck on those who find themselves caught in a sticky web dripping with deliberately addictive activations of not information, but dopamine and cortisol.