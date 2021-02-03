Hits & Misses: Containment of Broad Street fire is a HIT

HIT (from reader Ken Baker): To the great job the fire departments of western Nevada County did in controlling the Broad Street fire. A job well done.

HIT (from reader Dennis Babson): To Grass Valley using Measure E funds to repair, improve and repave Idaho-Maryland Road from Sutton Way to Brunswick Road. Now if we can use that funding to do the same to Freeman Lane from Mill Street to W. McKnight Way, it would be great. That heavily used street needs more that a Band-Aid that it received a few years ago filling in the cracks with sealer. And while we’re at it, have you taken a trip along French Avenue lately? Yikes!

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is not the beloved “My Little Margie” of old but an angry, insulting Congress member who needs to be imminently removed by the Republican leadership. Mitch and Kevin, are you listening? Your backbones are back in with the hat-check desk!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Nevada County Captures photos in Tuesday’s paper. Pictures submitted by Laura Violette of the Empire Mine, Jamie Brown of the Yuba River, and Steve Hillis of the Methodist church on Broad Street are each beautifully framed and capture snowy scenes of our glorious community from angles not usually seen.

HIT (from Rebane): To the continued widening of Highway 20 through to Yuba County. Once completed, the road will be straighter and no doubt safer at high speeds. Will we miss the twists and turns, the ups and downs, or the pastoral scenes as we race to the west? Will Marysville and Yuba City replace Auburn as go-to locations for big box shopping?

HIT (from Rebane): To restaurants in Yuba City doing inside dining at reduced capacity. Yuba County’s board of supervisors, despite the governor’s labeled tier of “purple/widespread COVID,” seems to have a more realistic approach to keeping businesses alive than does our board of supervisors and health officer here in Nevada County.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the National Exchange Hotel nearing completion! The monumental task of restoring and saving this wonderful landmark is being managed by Acme Hospitality. Both the lodging and food-and-beverage components are due to open this spring, in accordance with the current state safety guidelines at that time. The efforts made to utilize the services of our local vendors, designers, and contractors are impressive and appreciated. If you’re in the neighborhood, take a look into those windows that are now free of brown paper. It’s beautiful, appropriate, tasteful, and right for the time period it began in, the mid-1800s. To learn of when the official opening will occur, visit http://www.thenationalexchangehotel.com

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To our Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit of Cal Fire, which achieved its 2020 goal of keeping 95% of its 341 total fires to 10 acres or less — 705 acres out of 779 acres burned. (The other 74 acres were the Jones Fire.) Congratulations and thank you to the firefighters for their quick action and great work keeping them small.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To our La Niña winter, cold and drier than normal. There was little measurable precipitation at the end of last year, and local fire district strike teams were sent in January to help fight Southern California fires. Our largest trees here are still feeling the effects of the 2015 drought, and it’s even worse in central and southern California. The expectation is that we’ll not get enough rain to prevent a drought year for 2021. (Thank you to Cal Fire Chief Jim Mathias for these facts reported to Tuesday’s meeting of the Coalition of Firewise Communities.)

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To at least the recent snowstorms making a little headway in that La Nina. Skiing and snowboarding got a lot more fun, too.

MISS (from Rogers): To readers who complain about not enough opinion pieces — guest columns, letters to the editor, a Hit or a Miss — from their side who don’t think to contribute as citizens themselves. There’s a very clear way to make sure your view is heard. Of course, you’ll need to tie your opinion to actual facts with legitimate sources, avoid swearing and stick to public issues instead of private matters. So be a real contributor to this community we all love so much, even if occasionally angry at that other side. Be a force for good and write yourself.