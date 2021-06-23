Hits & Misses: Center for the Arts summer program is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Center for the Arts’ summer programs for students! Recently I had the pleasure of picking up my granddaughter after her recent program, and was regaled with polished song and dance from the “Sound of Music.” The center is offering a wide selection of educational, artistic sessions featuring: theater, music, performance art, digital photography, visual art painting classes, and even a Summer Aerial Circus Camp! It’s an artistic smorgasbord for young people, ages 8-14. The sessions are a week-long and three hours per session with instructors who are highly credentialed and experienced. All COVID-19 safety precautions are followed. For full details visit thecenterforthearts.org/event/summer-camps-2021

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To The Union staff writer Stephen Wyer, who covers courts and law enforcement. Last Friday’s “Doing more with less” in-depth article summarized what we all noticed about life in the county during the pandemic. It also explained how so-called reforms mandate the almost immediate release of repeat offenders and the resulting frustration of law enforcement officers. Why stop committing petty crimes if there are no consequences?

HIT (from Rebane): To The Center for the Arts like-new facility in Grass Valley. It has been turned into a first-rate theater for live performance, modern in every aspect. Seating can be arranged in various configurations depending on what’s going on on stage. The sound system is great and ladies, there are plenty of toilets in the women’s restroom. The only problem — finding a place to park on a Friday night.

HIT (from Emerson): To summer concerts, days at the river, in-person meetings, open libraries, and happiness that the COVID crisis is passing.





HIT (from Emerson): To Running into friends and acquaintances, many of whom I haven’t seen in more than a year.

HIT (from Emerson): To the reopening of Del Oro. Didn’t we miss those wonderful films during the pandemic?

MISS (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To people who volunteer their advice on how to solve Nevada County’s homeless/housing crisis without actually being willing to do anything about it. Time, effort and money are all good. We don’t need your advice. We need your help.

HIT (from Durkin): To those landlords who value their tenants and who are sharing the sacrifices of their tenants by giving them a break on rent. Gives me faith.

HIT (from Special Sections Manager Valerie Costa): To California reopening this past week, with the No. 1 economy in the nation! The Golden State is stronger than ever. Now to address the housing issue …

MISS (from Costa): To the people still spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about the COVID vaccines and refusing to get vaccinated because of this. The vaccines have proven to be incredibly safe and effective, as evidenced by the COVID rates in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated areas. And no, the microchip in my arm did not tell me to write this … but I am suddenly in the mood to buy a new laptop, weird.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the local economy beginning to really perk up as the COVID-19 numbers locally, through the state and the nation continue trending down and vaccinations still tick up. Around three-quarters of the over-65 set across the country is fully vaccinated. This is huge.

HIT (from Rogers): To renewed, if hesitant, signs of civility returning. Funny how people are more likely to remember their manners in person. Can our collective sense of humor be far behind? That flourishes in person, too.

MISS (from Rogers): To the on and on with malignant partisanship and losing oneself entirely to political ideology. Disagreement is fine, of course. That’s the way of democracy. Turning people with other views into demons has gone over an edge. We do have a choice to refrain and step back from that edge while holding strong to our views. Following one party line slavishly for everything is a danger sign, incidentally.