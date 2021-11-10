Hits & Misses: Bringing back regular live music is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Bill Lambert): To Dustin Wright, food services manager at the The Oaks restaurant in Lake Wildwood. Dustin has maneuvered, wiggled and squirmed his way through COVID lockdowns, power outages, staffing shortages, food supply chain logjams and all the while kept staff positive and friendly while improving the menu and now finally, bringing back regular live music. Great Job, Dustin!

MISS (from Lambert): To wait staff everywhere who respond with the word “awesome” or “perfect” when you reply to their query, “How’s your food?” or order a bowl of soup. This is neither awesome, nor perfect! It’s just a bowl of soup!

HIT (from reader Ray Bryars): To Nevada County Consolidated Fire for checking on a gas odor that was coming from a vacant home on Banner Mountain. They tracked down the owner and got them to have the furnace turned off until repairs could be made. Thanks for being very proactive and protecting our safety.

HIT (from Bryars): To KNCO for their coverage of local farm operations. Let’s have more of these local business interviews on a regular schedule.





HIT (from reader Claudia Taylor): To George Evans (Nov. 6, Other Voices, “Some thoughts on race theory”) for pointing out the serious flaws of critical race theory with examples.

MISS (from Taylor): To Bill Drake (Nov. 6, Other Voices, “Teach honesty about racism“) for mischaracterizing the concerns of the opposition to critical race theory and defending an ideology that has redefined the term ”racism“ to mean the exact opposite of the traditional (for decades) definition. (CRT vs MLK).

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To learning that the popular athletic elbow anti-COVID bump was not discovered by modern-day athletes or politician, but by Gene Wilder and Madeline Kahn in the movie “Frankenstein” (1974)! True story!

MISS (from reader Susan Tomlin): To Marilyn Nyborg’s recent letter to the editor where abortion is mentioned. This demands a reply. The word “abortion” is not mentioned in the Bible. However, the Bible speaks clearly about the sanctity of life, defending the defenseless, and life beginning at conception. Our Creator did not create life to condone killing our defenseless progeny. That is clearly our most heinous sin and demands justice under the laws of God and man.

HIT (from reader Susan Rogers): To living in a town where the next person after you who uses the same self check-out station at SaveMart actually takes the $50 cash back you left in the machine and turns it in at the customer service desk! I was able to claim it after returning from our camping trip. Thank you to that anonymous, honest person.

MISS: (from Susan Rogers): To the continuing loss of places where local non-profit groups can afford to meet for a meal (once we can finally meet again). Newest on the list is the former Trolley Junction, now an upscale steakhouse and event center. The former Summer Thymes will be the new Senior Center. Christopher’s Catering is long gone, and the Holbrooke and National Exchange are now high-end. Kane’s has a nice room, but seating is limited. Where will groups of 25 to 40 go for a banquet when life finally returns to normal?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To the rehabilitated Bridgeport Covered Bridge, which officially reopened to the public last week. Built in the 1800s, this landmark bridge is an important part of Nevada County’s history.

MISS (from Hood): To Nyborg’s letter “I left Christianity, stayed with Jesus.” Jesus and Christ are one and the same, so it is impossible to leave Christ (Christianity) but stay with Jesus. I wonder if you meant that you left “religion” but stayed with Jesus Christ? Also, if you think Jesus never mentioned homosexuality, read I Corinthians 6:9-11, Leviticus 18:22, 20:13, I Timothy 1:10, Romans 1:26-27, remembering that He never condemns the person, only the behavior.

MISS (from Hood): To Darrell Berkheimer’s column about “Threats.” I think he has mixed up his terms, meaning Democrats are the ones threatening public servants. For example, liberal activists are threatening Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (in the bathroom, the airport, at a wedding) and Sen. Joe Manchin (in his car and houseboat); liberal protesters surrounded Sen. Rand Paul and his wife in Washington, D.C.; Sen. Charles Schumer threatened Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch; the shooting of Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise at baseball practice; Maxine Waters called for threats and attacks on Trump team members; the Wyoming Republican office was set on fire; Hilary Clinton told Democrats they shouldn’t be civil to Republicans until they won back control of Washington; and the list goes on.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the venerable 225-foot-long, single-span Bridgeport Bridge, rebuilt and now open to foot traffic after 10 long years. Go see for yourself the two magnificent long arches, the huge beams and trusses. It’s a majestic structure spanning the Yuba River.

HIT (from Rebane): To Sunday’s Music in the Mountains autumn choral program featuring the moving “Requiem for the Living,” performed by the MIM chorus, Dr. Ryan Enright on the organ, coloratura soprano Liisa Davila, and directed by our MIM artistic director, the multi-talented Ryan Murry.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Food Bank of Nevada County. They keep expanding their mission to “ensure that no one goes hungry in our community.” On Wednesday they teamed up with Save Mart and KNCO 94 FM for their annual Turkey and Food Donation Drive. This event, in combination with donations and a major benefactor, enables the Food Bank to feed over 4,000 people in November, and provide 1,000 local families with turkeys with all the trimmings! Their current Hunger Knows No Seasons project has the same goal for Christmas. Every Nevada County household has received a mailer and a donation envelope. If you’ve misplaced yours and want to help, please visit https://foodbankofnc.org/donate