Hits & Misses: Bridgeport Bridge progress is a HIT

HIT (from reader Shirley Moon): To the historic Bridgeport Bridge, which has landed. It is now setting on its own foundation. Roof framing is going up. Great progress! Soon, the public will be able to walk across it again.

HIT (from reader Peter Brost): To The Union’s Memorial Day Special Feature Section from last Saturday’s issue. Thank you to all of the organizations, volunteers, and businesses expressing their thanks to all those who have served our country.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To John Cox. You can’t buy your way into the governor’s mansion with glitzy expensive bear ads, John. Maybe a gorilla or a chimp instead?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To a wonderful three years on The Union Editorial Board. I have learned a lot and consider it an excellent experience. The Union is looking for new members. How about you?





MISS (from Emerson): To Insurrection amnesia. People hiding their heads in the sand.

HIT (from Emerson): To Hits & Misses. Everyone I meet loves this column.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To last Saturday’s christening of the first bit of local railroad track since World War II. It was a perfect small-town event recognizing an enormous accomplishment. Things kicked off with the arrival of key contributing dignitaries by rail bus. Honored were the Railroad Museum’s volunteers, long-time former Nevada City Manager Beryl Robinson; the Clampers’ Dave Robinson; Beryl’s son; the late Roy Ramey, former owner of the Northern Queen Inn; and of course, our pre-eminent librarian, the late Madelyn Helling. This little strip of new track on Railroad Avenue is on the original Narrow Gauge right-of-way that served Nevada City, Grass Valley, Colfax and points in between. The “End of the Line” is back!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To reopening of the Center for the Arts soon. There is much to look forward to — new stage, new back stage, new seating, and new sound system. Let’s hope that hiring new staff goes well.

MISS (from Rebane): To all the “help wanted” and “hiring” signs posted around town which are going unanswered. Why don’t people want to work today? Are the COVID unemployment benefits a disincentive to taking a job?

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To moisture, however scant, and snow up high.

HIT (from Rogers): To Beale Air Force Base planning real prescribed burning on the base. The overgrowth of the Western landscape from more than a century of firefighting aimed at “keeping them small” has led to massive fire seasons in recent years as the climate has warmed and dried as well. This also has made evergreens vulnerable to massive beetle kill. A few piles here and there is not going to make much of a dent. What’s needed are to burn chunks in the 3,000-acre range, as Beale plans, and bigger, much bigger during the dawn days of fire season before the conditions for the uncontrollable blazes truly set it. Nature has been crystal clear about the fact these acres will burn. When these massive wildfires happen because they can’t be stopped, they burn hotter, bigger, more dangerously and darken the skies with unhealthy air far more thoroughly than if we burned in cooler times. This would help with that recurring beetle problem, as well.

HIT (from Rogers): To the prospect of a pandemic passing, enough sensible people getting vaccinated to make sure more dangerous variants have less of a chance to take root, and for society to lurch forward at least somewhat as before.

HIT (from Rogers): To live music.