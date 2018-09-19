Hits & Misses: Betty Ford representation a MISS in Nevada City’s Constitution Day Parade

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Charlene Gomes): To Betty Ford being represented by the Marching Presidents as staggering down Broad Street with a martini glass in hand at the Constitution Day Parade. Betty Ford worked hard to overcome her addiction and helped many through the Betty Ford Clinic.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jeff Dellis): To Marty Lombardi for donating a $3,500 half of steer and to Hills Flat Lumber for its donation of a freezer (for the side of beef) to Nevada Union Athletics. The ensuing raffle will net $10,000 of much needed revenue for NU's renovated Strength and Conditioning Center.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Mac Young): To The Union's coverage of Monday's debate between Congressman Doug LaMalfa and challenger Audrey Denney. Were it not for The Union's broadcast, I would not have had the opportunity to watch our two candidates interact in what turned out to be a very spirited and lively debate in Graeagle! Thanks for traveling on the road for us!

MISS (from Young): To the personnel turnover at Bear River High School. I hope for the sake of my alma mater's future Principal Chris Roberts brings with him some badly needed stability to the school.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To Grass Valley native Gregg Barsby winning the Professional Disc Golf (aka frisbee) Association World Championship. Throwing and catching the flying disc is one of the few sports I was ever good at, and I'm happy to have passed the skill and the enjoyment of it along to my son. Congrats to Gregg Barsby!

HIT/MISS (from Susan Rogers): NID is apparently starting to re-frame the conversation about the Centennial Dam, having referred to it as the Centennial Reservoir all the way through an emailed "Community Survey" I recently received from a professional research outfit in Newport Beach. They've obviously received some advice on language usage and how changing their wording could influence how people think about the issue. I'm betting that opponents will continue to call it a dam, while supporters will switch to the more benign term, "reservoir."

MISS (from Susan Rogers and Editor Brian Hamilton): To statewide candidates not accepting invitations to participate in forums in western Nevada County, or in more populated areas within their district. While Graeagle is lovely this time of year, hosting forums in cities such as Chico, Grass Valley or Oroville would offer an opportunity for more voters to attend and participate in the forum with those seeking to represent them. And considering just two forums were scheduled for Denney and LaMalfa, making the most of those opportunities for more people they're seeking to represent in Congress only makes sense.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To all the volunteers who worked at the annual SYRCL cleanup and removed thousands of pounds of debris. Thanks for getting our beautiful river clean.

HIT (from Emerson): To the successful fundraiser for Sierra Roots. More money to help the homeless.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To my first visit to Grass Valley's (Dee) Mautino Community Park. On Saturdays, it rocks. Hundreds of Gold Country Youth Soccer League players show up with their adoring families and friends. Each of the three fields is split in half to allow six games to be played simultaneously, and there's plenty of parking. Even better, in the "6 and under" division everyone cheers for every goal no matter which team scored, plus no one is keeping score. The games are a lot of fun to watch, and it's clear that they're a lot of fun to play. What a great use for this fine, relatively new public facility.

HIT/MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane: Time will tell whether the merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Healthcare Initiatives will result in maintained and improved hospital services without implementation of staff reductions as unionized nurses fear.

MISS (from Rebane): To learning that incidents reported to local law enforcement number in the tens every day, not the few which we see highlighted in the daily Police Blotter. Apparently there's plenty of room in the jail to house those people whose behavior just a couple of years ago were a felony but their infractions are now considered misdemeanors. It's time to rescind those bad laws.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To California Gov. Jerry Brown's continuing fantasy about digging twin 30-mile tunnels under the Sacramento Delta to channel water to Southern California. Has anyone considered what would have to be done to remove the material gouged from the Earth? And where would it go? Maybe to Trump's equally insane border wall?