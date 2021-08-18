Hits & Misses: Avoiding power shut-offs is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Judy Silberman): To temperatures in the 80s this week. And to Nevada County not having its power shut-off in a large statewide PSPS.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To better air quality much of last week, especially during the fair.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the return of a bit of normalcy and the return of the Nevada County Fair. Although the days were hot and the air smoky — friends, neighbors, children and oldsters turned out to participate. Attendance was likely lower than 2019 when the temperature was cooler, fires hadn’t started, and COVID-19 was unknown.

MISS (from Rebane): To the president, who canceled and reversed almost every Trump initiative way back on Jan. 20 but for some odd reason just couldn’t modify the agreement Trump made with the Taliban. And now the century’s worst foreign policy debacle is on him as our enemies sharpen their knives.





HIT (from Rebane): To the upcoming recall election. My favorite reasons to recall Gov. Newsom are that he released violent criminals from prison to protect them from COVID, unlawfully gave felons billions in COVID unemployment checks, and shortchanged Nevada County of CARES Act COVID-19 relief funds.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson: To the Nevada County Fair! Thanks to all the Treat Street vendors, fair staff and volunteers, 4-H and FFA kids, Butler Amusement carnival rides (how about that White Water Flume Ride?), sold-out arena events, everyone who entered an item, and of course, to all the attendees for making it a successful occasion. I’m so glad the fair was back in town.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To Texas Gov. Greg Abbott fighting against mandatory vaccines and masks and threatening to sue any jurisdictions that try to do so. After attending a super-spreader, no mask event, he got COVID-19.

HIT (from Features Editor and Editorial Board member Joslyn Fillman): To the Nevada City Film Festival’s 21st year and the decision to move the event virtual for the safety and well-being of staff, volunteers and the community. The festival starts Aug. 27, and a full lineup can be found at nevadacityfilmfestival.com.

HIT (from Sports Editor Walter Ford): To the return of prep sports. Nevada Union and Bear River high schools kick off the football season on Friday and Saturday, respectively, and hopefully it goes smoother than the spring season. The fall season also includes prep girls volleyball, girls golf, girls tennis, boys and girls water polo, and cross country.

HIT (from Special Publications Editor and Editorial Board member Valerie Costa): To the many health professionals who joined with the fairgrounds staff to encourage masking at the fair in light of Nevada County experiencing what may become the biggest surge of Covid-19 since the beginning of the virus, and to Dr. Kellerman for giving a wonderfully moving invocation at the fair’s opening ceremonies in a great show of solidarity between the fairgrounds staff, board, and our county’s public health department.

MISS (from Costa): To the thousands of people who (mostly) completely ignored that simple request and attended the Fair unmasked, days before all of our children return to school.

HIT (from Community Reporter Cory Fisher): To the Friends of Nevada County Military and Hospitality House’s 11 Days for 11/11 Campaign, which raised $3,500 for the Homeless Veterans Housing Program.

HIT (from Editor and Editorial Board member Alan Riquelmy): To Nevada County reinstating a mask mandate when inside public areas and businesses, and for recommending masks when outdoors in crowded settings. The rising number of COVID-19 cases, and hospitalizations, backs this up.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the fine photo exhibit honoring late, great Nevada County Librarian Madelyn Helling. It’s located in the Helling Library lobby through the end of August. Featured is entire her life in photos: baby pictures in her hometown of Bismarck, North Dakota, to her time in San Francisco through her time here in Nevada County. As our county librarian, she implemented the building of new libraries at the Rood Center and in Truckee. She served as president, treasurer, secretary or volunteer for so many groups including the Nevada County Railroad Museum and Historical Society, and Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, to name just a handful. Thank you, Madelyn!

MISS (from Publisher Don Rogers): To chronic references in Other Voices and letters to the editor to Hitler and Nazis to events and politics that come nowhere close to the actual horrors unleashed in World War II and the Holocaust. The authors mean to add emphasis to their points but instead diminish what happened as if political talking points. The habit is wearisome, unoriginal at this point and speaks as much or more to the authors as the people they target in criticism. Enough already. At least be original.

HIT (from Don Rogers): To Dave Ackerman, who pointed out to a MISS last week that erred in claiming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discouraged efforts to increase vaccinations. DeSantis encourages vaccinations for COVID-19 and is vaccinated himself. What he fought, through executive order, is a government entity or business in his state requiring proof of vaccination. A fine line, but a line nonetheless.

MISS (from Don Rogers; I was the author of this one last week, not Susan Rogers): To the new dashboard and alerts, though a very gentle MISS. Cell phones shrieked in possibly every corner of the county, including far from any present fire danger. The evacuation zone numbers and a bit hard-to-read map on a phone was less than ideal. The sense that the River Fire ended at the county line was a little confusing. Great idea. Implementation still has a ways to go, however. And for all that, much better to have an imperfect system than not at all.

MISS (from Don Rogers): To himself or myself, rather, to avoid writing in third person here, for inadvertently causing confusion last week by not distinguishing between myself and Susan Rogers, who also contributed to HITS & MISSES last week.

HIT (from Rogers): To getting ready for the fall turn in fire season, the most dangerous with the strong winds coming down the mountains and propensity to burn hot and fast through the night. A few days without power is worth avoiding a spark then, whatever we might think about PG&E.