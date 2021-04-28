Hits & Misses: Article on recycling was a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Dodie Johnston): To the well-researched and informative article on recycling in the April 22 issue by Michelle Gartner. Ms. Gartner presented the challenges to the consumer, Waste Management and the recycling industry (limited as it is) with clarity and an absence of condemnation. She provided examples of what is being done by some, should be done by all, and highlighted how youth and education can be powerful change agents, presenting the reader with unpalatable news frosted with the sweetness of hope.

HIT (from reader Ray Bryars): To the families who took time out of their busy lives to protest against the attempt by Rise Gold to reopen the Idaho Maryland Mine. These were community residents who don’t want to see the negative impacts that increased truck traffic, noise and air pollution could bring. This in addition to potential loss of well water, reduced property values and quality of life if a mine were approved. Keep up the protests, Grass Valley.

MISS (from Bryars): To The Union Editorial Board who suggested that there should have been “compromise” when the issue of a proposed Dollar Store opening in Alta Sierra was on the table. My hat is off to the residents who won the battle against a store they didn’t want. We need more protection for those of us who are trying to maintain a reasonable quality of life in our community. We are sick of constantly being bombarded by more chains and drive-thrus attempting to take over our lives. Stop the madness. Let’s bring back the locally owned community we used to love. (Editor’s note: Dollar Store had its approvals and let the deadline elapse.)

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Sierra Harvest, which is all about fresh food and equitable access to it. The Food Love Farm is part of their program, with plenty of wholesome outdoor offerings. Home gardening is well suited to this pandemic. On the following Saturdays, May 1 and May 8, you can purchase veggie, herb and flower starts for your garden. Sign up now for their kids day camp, ages 6-11, teaching growing (and eating) fresh vegetables. By June their farm is in full swing, and on Wednesdays from 4:30-6:30 you can pick your own certified organic fruits, veggies and flowers. It’s an easy, pretty drive on North Bloomfield Road to 16200 Lake Vera Road. Please visit sierraharvest.org

HIT (from Matson): To Riverhill Farm, now in its 20th year and going strong. Farm stewards Mel and Kyle Forrest Burns are open for business. Their Farm Stand is now open Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. Pick what’s in season yourself or select from the many fresh items they picked that day. They’re also selling their fine, organic fruits and vegetables at the Nevada City Farmers’ Market beginning in May, and in Truckee beginning in June. Their convenient Friend of the Farm card works for purchases at the farm and at the markets. For directions to the farm and current offering updates, visit riverhillfarm.com

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Nevada City spring cleanup days. To all the wonderful volunteers who love their city!

HIT (from Emerson): To slowly but surely returning to normal. Isn’t it nice to see friendly smiles again?

MISS (from Emerson): To insurrection amnesia by people pretending to be strict constitutionalists.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To statewide daily COVID-19 numbers continuing to run low, and lower than the rest of the country, along with positive testing at a pandemic low of under 1%.

HIT (from Rogers): To Nevada County remaining one of the lightest hit counties in the state and country in the entirety of this pandemic. One of 22 people has been diagnosed with the disease in this county compared to 1 of 11 statewide and 1 of 10 nationwide. We compare favorably as well to Placer County (1 of 18), Yuba County (1 of 13) as well as the Sacramento metro area (1 of 16).

HIT (from Rogers): To the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that masks are not necessary outdoors unless in crowded areas for prolonged times.