Hits & Misses: Arrival of vaccines is a HIT

HIT (from reader Sharon Delgado): To the The Union doing fact checking and not allowing distorted information or lies to be presented as true without challenge.

HIT (from reader Ramona Greb): To the Super Bowl for providing 7,500 free tickets to Health Care Workers!

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To Gen. Lloyd Austin, congratulations on your appointment as President Biden’s secretary of defense.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who voted against Austin, only one of two senators opposing him. Do you ever voted for anything or anyone?

HIT (from Reinheimer): To the letter writers to The Union exposing Doug LaMalfa for the negative politician he is.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To voters who keep supporting him? Why?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the Public Awareness Forum this Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Domestic and Sexual Violence: How It Touches Us All. Presented by the AAUW Nevada County Branch and Community Beyond Violence, it will feature a panel of experts from law enforcement, behavioral health, forensic medicine, the legal system, education and survivors, all talking about this issue that is very real in Nevada County. Easy to watch, either on cable TV Comcast/Xfinity Channel 11 or Suddenlink Channel 16, or visit http://www.NevadaCountyMedia.org and click Watch Now.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To CVS for discontinuing its weekly advertising insert in The Union as of Jan. 31. Customers are supposed to go to the website to see the weekly ad, sign up for emails, or (yes, really) drive to the store to see the ad flier. CVS must not know that many elderly customers just don’t have the computer skills (or motivation) to constantly check a website, and who wants more email? Boo, hiss.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the expanded and relocated Penn Valley library. Too bad you can’t go in yet and must settle to pick up books at curbside. Photos show an inviting children’s room and shelves in the adult section only partially full of books, presumably ready to receive more books as circulation warrants. When the county lifts the inconsistent COVID restrictions (book stores are open for business, but not libraries), library patrons will be greeted by the bright and airy space and a well-rested staff.

HIT (from Rebane): To the news that all school personnel in every western Nevada County school district are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine this week. Better news is that sign-ups are robust. Hopefully this is a sign that all schools will return to in-person instruction before March. Our children have been out of school for a precious year of their lives. It’s time to get back to normal, including resumption of sports programs.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To how refreshing it is to turn on the bedside radio in the morning without wondering what insane thing HE has done to satisfy his ego.

MISS (from Tracy): To the notion that if there are “pearly gates” and St. Peter is the guardian, the first thing he might want to know is: “Username and password?”

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the 19th annual visionary international Wild and Scenic Film Festival with videos covering many environmental issues. Thanks to the filmmakers, volunteers, SYRCL employees, viewers and all who make this wonderful event happen each year.

HIT (from Emerson): To our country’s democracy remaining intact after an attempted takeover. Whew! It was close! Too close.

HIT (from Emerson): To the arrival of vaccines in our county and lots of people having gotten them. Hip hip hooray!

HIT (from Emerson): To PG&E still removing trees from Banner Lava Cap to make our neighborhoods safer.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Speaking of hits, here’s to the late, great Henry “Hank” Aaron (1934–2021). Today he still holds many of baseball’s records, like 2,297 runs batted in, 1,477 extra base hits and 6,856 total bases. And until Barry Bonds arrived on the scene, he held the home run record with an astounding 755 career home runs! He faced pervasive discrimination and fought hard for the rights of people and players of color. I grew up in Southeastern Wisconsin and went to many of his Milwaukee Braves games. We loved slightly changing the last word of the national anthem, to “the home of the Braves!” Thank you, Hank!

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To, it must be said despite the challenges, atmospheric rivers bearing snow and lots of it to build the snowpack, fill reservoirs, dampen the soil and perhaps even blunt the worst of fire season to come. Skiing and snowboarding won’t be half bad, either.