Hits & Misses: April Fools’ magic show is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Gregory Shaffer): To the Nevada County Magicians Guild for their two-night April Fools’ Magic Show. Amazing work by all performers, from close-up magic to large room magic and a mentalist. (I’m still perplexed how he read my mind!) Best of all was Coco, an 8-year-old magician and guild member who did a great job, including stealing all our hears rights before our eyes. The guild is an asset to our county and aspiring magicians (of all ages).

MISS (from reader Terry Lamphier): To local contractors who appear to be gouging. A friend received two quotes for replacing a water heater in a 20-year-old house ranging from $7,000 to $9,000. A 30 gallon water heater can be purchased for under $800 and takes about two hours to drain, remove and replace. Time to purchase and deliver, disposal (and permit?) should be no more than another three or four hours, so a day at $50/hour is about $400. Standard replacement should easily be under $1,500. Do we have locals exploiting the labor shortage?

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To the Onyx and Sutton theaters that were able to bring us “Coda” very soon after it won the Best Picture Oscar. You have to go see it. Remember to bring some tissues.

HIT (from Emerson): To the Nevada County Photography Club with exhibits at the Center for the Arts and the Courtyard Suites. So much talent. So many exquisite images.





HIT (from Emerson): To all the people, especially the young organizers, who turned up at Rood Center to demonstrate for voting rights which are shrinking around the country. Our democracy is founded on every citizen’s right to vote. Don’t let the anyone take this basic right away.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To Ketanji Brown Jackson on her pending addition to the Supreme Court.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To the negative attitudes of Clarence and Ginni Thomas.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to Music in the Mountains, which has done it again! They presented a very special program by Sinfonia Spirituosa. It was a rare opportunity to hear baroque music played on original instruments by engaging instrumentalists. The music was brilliant and lively.

HIT (from Rebane): To the addition of Alexander’s Station Steakhouse to the fine dining scene in Nevada County. The menu is sophisticated, the service good, the food delicious, and the venue conducive to conversation.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To a photo in last Saturday’s Union that featured the rehabilitated Bridgeport Covered Bridge. It inspired me to immediately head on down to the South Yuba River State Park. This $6.9 million project has resulted in a colossal, beautiful, and amazing finished product. It was the result of broad-based, unified community effort to secure funding. As many of the original timbers were reused as possible. It is great to be able to meander on through while using openings to enjoy the river views both upstream and down. This remarkable bridge, the river, the park and the drive are well worth a visit. Plus the wildflowers are in full bloom right now.

HIT (from Matson): To the guided wildflower walks now through May 8 at Bridgeport. State Park interpretive specialist Allyssa Borich: “Because of the recent rains the flowers are really peaking right now. If no more rain is in sight, we have about two more weekends of that peak. If we do get a bit more rain, it will continue. Of special note are the spider lupine and foothill poppies.” Tours begin in the north parking lot on Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m. The tour is 1.5 miles round trip and about two hours. Parking is $5 a car and $4 for seniors. For more info please visit http://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=496

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To Nevada County for being home to the only railroad in the West that was never robbed, even though its primary freight was gold.

HIT (from Hood): To Out on a Limb tree service in Rough and Ready. With so many tree service companies in demand following our December storm, prices have soared, and so has the waiting time and fly-by-night scammers. But then we found the perfect company, Out On a Limb — professional, reasonable price, quality work, efficient, friendly, no waiting for service, insured. Call (530) 432-9903.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Judy Silberman): To the return of the glorious tulips at Ananda after a pandemic hiatus.

MISS (from Silberman): To the loss of innocent lives from Ukraine to Sacramento, and all over the world.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To an intimate and elegant essay in Alta magazine by local writer/actor/musician Sands Hall about who really wrote the Pulitzer Prize novel “Angle of Repose.” Hall’s “’The Ways of Fiction Are Devious Indeed’” is not only an irrefutable indictment of Wallace Stegner as a guilt-conscious character assassin and plagiarist, but it is also an affirmation of the brilliant and talented woman Mary Foote was. Mary Foote not only lived a nobler life than Stegner portrayed her as Susan Ward, she wrote it better.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To truth where it arises like lupine and poppies in spring, if we are fortunate, when it doesn’t favor our political positions as well as when it does, and to the demands it makes on our character to include what’s inconvenient and seems to make our arguments more difficult, more nuanced, and — oh! — more honest as well.

MISS (from Rogers): To mistake and pass along assumptions and concerns as if truth itself, something so easy to do in our “information” age.