Hits & Misses: “A USO Christmas” is a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader George Carter): To “A USO Christmas.” Seated in the front row my 80-plus-year-old heart beat hot and heavy. And more than once. Each of the three women in the intimate Off Broadstreet cast (“A USO Christmas”) was right there and playing to me. Now today, five days later, I’m still a bit breathless. And the rest of the show? It was terrific, moved right along, singing and choreography excellent. Go see it, but caution grandpa about the possibilities.

HIT (from reader Michelle Reynolds): To “Embrace truth , practice love” in Other Voices, a truly exceptional piece. How amazing life in America (and everywhere else) would be if we actually understood truth when we hear/read/see it, and demonstrated actual love at every opportunity rather than allowing fear to guide us. Thank you, Daryl Grigsby.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To the huge turnout for the Country Christmas Faire at the Nevada County Fairgrounds! Even Santa Claus came.

HIT (from Emerson): To all those looking to unite our county instead of dividing it. If you’re one of those, be sure to listen and try to understand.





HIT (from Emerson): To the Nisenan Tribe’s 12th annual Heritage Day. Congrats!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Skip Pollard): To once again enjoying the company of neighbors (safely) at holiday celebrations where everybody talks about food, traditions and family, and nobody argues politics.

HIT (from Pollard): To discovering I could make delicious fried green tomatoes from all the remaining fruit on the dying vines.

MISS (from Pollard): To those who continue downplaying the realities of COVID-19 (and variants) for political purposes, regardless of the peril to community health.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To all the wonderful arts and crafts shows held in Nevada County the past few weeks. We have some exceptionally talented artists in our county who produce the finest quality items.

HIT (from Hood): To all open-minded individuals who look at both mainstream and conservative news networks to get a broader perspective of what is actually happening in our country.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To regular Union columnists Rod Byers who writes about Nevada County wine growing and tasting and Denise Pierce, the fishing guy. They always teach something new about topics they clearly enjoy.

MISS (from Rebane): To organized looting of stores across California by bands of criminals. It’s proof that passing Prop 47, which defined down many felonies to misdemeanors, was a terrible mistake.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the Rough and Ready Grange back serving monthly Saturday morning breakfast. This is such a great way to meet with the neighbors and support the grange and community. Great to see this gathering back in service.

HIT (from Rogers): To Nevada City’s Victorian Christmas and Grass Valley’s Cornish Christmas outdoor Christmas spectacles in the runup to the big day.

HIT (from Rogers): To the simple exchange of holiday goodwill among all in “Merry Christmas” and “Happy holidays” greetings between neighbors. This is citizenship and community building at the most basic.

HIT (from Rogers): To green grass and the promise somewhere out there of winter to come. A white Christmas would be awesome.