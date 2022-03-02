Hits & Misses: A MISS to the closure of Walker’s store

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Susan Rogers): To the closure of Walker’s retail store here. They could print very inexpensive large-format black-and-white posters, two feet or three feet wide of any length, which was a great way for people doing genealogy to create affordable printed family tree charts. They also carried individual real rubber erasers for your worn pencil ends (not synthetic like from the chain office supply, which will just smear your paper, not erase). The small-town personal service from Connie and Andy was a dream. Glad to know the company is still in business, but a special service has been lost.

HIT (from reader Peter Arnold): To The Union’s recent page containing an entire page of the opinions of four writers who so strongly oppose Rise Gold’s reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine. Doubtless there would have been lots more opinions had there been space. Now it is the turn for Mr. Mossman to find enough of those 300-plus responders to the heavily slanted questionnaire pimped last year by Rise’s PR firm, those 300 who “favored” the mine’s reopening, to fill another page. (No comments from Rise itself or that PR firm it retains would be eligible). At least that many of you must be as impassioned in its favor as those opposed. You must be out there. Speak up!

MISS (from reader Pauli Halstead): To the lack of a Sheriff’s Office investigation into who was burning toxic trash and garbage Feb. 9 on newly purchased East Bennett property slated for annexation into Grass Valley and a housing development. Burning trash and garbage is illegal, as per Nevada County Air Quality Management.

MISS (from reader Daryl Grigsby): To Terry McLaughlin’s piece on George Washington. Minimizing George Washington’s slave-ownership because slavery (“egregious today”) was “an established system,” then spending 18 paragraphing highlighting his virtues. No mention that he held 150 slaves and was more than a slave owner, but a vocal advocate. When his unpaid enslaved housekeeper Ona Judge escaped, George and Martha Washington spent years employing slave catchers to hunt her down and bring her back. When he learned British Gen. Sir Guy Carleton allowed former slaves to migrate to Nova Scotia, our founding father had a temper tantrum. He sought to return those humans back to slavery. Ironically, McLaughlin notes as a virtue that Washington “served without pay” … as evidence of his total commitment. No mention he could afford that generosity because 150 humans generated his wealth — also for no pay. According to her concluding comment, I’m intellectually lazy and shortsighted if I don’t join in celebrating a man who fought for freedom for white men (of property) and left black Americans, my ancestors, in chains for, what, almost another century?





HIT (from reader Susan Tomlin): To Terry McLaughlin in the Feb. 24 issue for her admirable analysis based on careful research of the life and times of George Washington. Any criticisms of George Washington as a plantation owner who used slaves on his plantation should be tempered with the understanding that they were a vital element in those days for plantations to survive. George Washington was a highly respected leader in our battle for freedom and as the first president of this nation. Thank you, Terry, for highlighting the importance of recognizing George Washington on Presidents’ Day!

MISS (from Tomlin): To Katherine Quintana’s misguided letter to the editor. Most Americans do not want us buying gas and oil from other countries and raising gas prices. We have the ability to provide fuels that are produced in our own country cheaper and more efficiently or via the Keystone pipeline extension. We don’t want to deal with faraway hostile nations like Russia and China to buy fuel for our cars and equipment. You want to eliminate fossil fuels entirely? Watch what happens when one of those hostile nations shuts down our grid and look at all those cute electric cars stranded on the roads. So better that you lecture those Third World countries spewing black smoke into the atmosphere. The Senate should wisely defeat this outrageously expensive climate bill and replace it with something more sensible without all the pork!

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To editorial board member Jo Ann Rebane’s criticism of people wearing masks. As a matter of personal choice, people who are medically at risk or fragile may still want to wear masks in public, even though the pandemic is lessening. We hope COVID continues its decline, but individual vigilance is still sensible.

MISS (from reader Claudia Taylor): To all those who claim that the high school district administration and board broke the law by passing the resolution on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The resolution does not dismiss the mask mandate; it only changes the method of enforcement. The teacher’s union complaints are no more than a distraction. Interesting how comments made at the meeting by union reps and teachers did not reference the well-being of the students — until after they had lost (open letter by union president). Passage of the resolution was a demonstration of constitutional republic governance, not the bullying of a democracy (biggest and richest wins).

HIT (from reader Dennis Babson): To Call 211 service. A recent article extolling the virtues of this service was appreciated. For those who are unaware of this service, it is a great local resource. By calling 211, you will reach a skilled volunteer who can advise you on a lot of little-known assets within our area. 211 is a free and confidential service that connects people to local resources. Can’t find what you’re looking for? give it a try.

HIT (from Babson): To the recent paving along Freeman Lane from Mill Street to West McKnight Way. We’ve suffered with Band-Aid patches for too long. Thank you! Now I know what the roads in heaven are like.

MISS (from Babson): I miss walking along Mill Street between West Main and Neal Streets. Those grand old buildings have always kept me company. I think closing the street was a mistake. All those folded umbrellas shooting up through empty tables; the steel livestock watering tanks used as planters; and, those concrete K-rail barriers make it look like a Third World country.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Judy Silberman): To the vibrant return of Mardi Gras to Nevada City with its color and playful joy.

MISS (from Silberman): To war in Ukraine and the global worry and suffering that come with it.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To Gov. Gavin Newsom for continuing the state of emergency for the endemic phase of COVID. This would basically give him permanent one-man rule. Over the past two years of COVID, he already created 561 executive order provisions. Can you imagine what the tyranny of a one-man rule will do to California? Time to vote him out in the next election.

HIT (from Hood): To Don Jans’ presentation last week at the Miners Foundry in Nevada City reminding the audience that the American love for freedom burns deep in our being. He also reiterated that in a republic, all rights and liberties come from God, and government is the servant, whereas in a collectivist state, the individual has no rights … the government controls and regulates one’s natural rights. Which type of government do you prefer to live under? To read Jans’ blogs, visit http://www.mygrandchildrensamerica.com

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To teachers at Nevada Union and their union, which did a “sick-out” over changing masking realities. Surely any teacher who feels a mask will protect them should continue to wear a mask. Meanwhile the community and the nation have seen enough evidence that masks in schools don’t do anything but slow down learning.

HIT (from Rebane): To the checkers and clerks at the grocery store where I shop. They showed up and worked every day of the pandemic through fear, shutdowns, social distancing, Plexi-glass shields, mask requirements, disinfecting regimens, COVID surges, vaccination pushes, changing science, changing rules, etc. And yes, they came to work and faced the public every day, not knowing who would or wouldn’t spread COVID. These people are and were essential, and they never claimed or sought special recognition or gratitude.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Seven Stars Gallery, which is opening soon! The Nevada City Odd Fellows Hall is a wonderful facility, with frontage at 225 Broad St. running through to 210 Spring St. The Spring Street building, home of Rogers Picture Framing for over 50 years, is being revitalized as the Seven Stars Gallery. It will serve as an affordable community gathering space, a show place for the work of local artists and musicians, and a presentation hall. This wonderful, unique space will continue to benefit our community as it has for nearly 150 years. Allan Rogers would be pleased. For more information please visit http://www.nevadacityoddfellows.com or call 530-362-4888.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To Nevada Union teachers who went on strike to protest an arbitrary, unilateral decision by the administration and board of trustees to violate a memorandum of understanding with the teachers. The strike was not about masks. The strike was to assert the right of professional teachers to have a say in what directly affects them in the classroom. I hope the teachers taught the administration and district a lesson that won’t have to be repeated.