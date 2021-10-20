Hits & Misses: A HIT to Target taking over the Kmart space

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Emerson): To Target taking the Kmart space. Hello, Target. Love your cool designs and huge selection. Both stores have lower prices to help us stretch our dollars a little bit.

HIT (from reader Diane Mercer): To the “News from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital” columns. Informational with practical suggestions. I always learn something new.

MISS (from reader Peter Arnold): To Rise Gold publishing for the second time that full page ad in The Union reporting that 54% of those polled favored opening the mine. News reports show how that poll was conducted, with multiple choice questions heavily slanted toward favoring the mine’s opening and asked of many residents far from where the mine would operate. Hardly a level playing field or accurate survey of the impacted community.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Judy Silberman): To sweet rain. It may take a lot to refill the reservoirs and officially end fire season, but every bit removes us from Red Flag alerts and helps ease our minds. May the rest of the week bring buckets more.





HIT (from Silberman): To all the talented local artists who invited the community to their studios.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to California’s job market still unable to overcome the massive layoffs from the shutdowns of spring 2020. Our state lags behind the rest of the country and has recovered only 62.1% of lost positions, while the rest of the country has recovered 76.2% of the lost jobs.

MISS (from Rebane): to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s blatant favoritism. He has asked the Court of Appeals to remove the vaccine mandate for prison guards whose union gave him $1.75 million. Apparently the governor believes “educational resources” and “access to clinicians” is all that’s required to encourage them to get vaccinated. Too bad schoolkids don’t have a union or the ability to give Newsom millions to buy their way out of vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To the climate alarmists of the 1970s and ‘80s who predicted an impending ice age by 2021. Are we there yet?

HIT (from Hood): To the wonderful rain this week — hopefully putting an end to our fire season.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To endless political emails from both parties asking you to fill out obviously biased, meaningless “polls” that are nothing more than lead-ups to asking you for money lest the other party or candidate destroy the country. A plague on both their houses.

MISS (from Publisher Don Rogers): To making up things to be angry about. The car in front driving too slow. The lady who butted ahead at the deli, not realizing you were ready to order. Yelling at the school board over some obscure theory of history instruction no school teaches or will reach because you saw something on your TV set on that channel you can’t keep from watching, even knowing better.

MISS (from Rogers): To assuming everything you read or watch on a legitimate news gathering entity has to be wrong, but every wackadoodle “alternate” source that just seems, you know, to know everything outrageous, just has to be correct. Even after being thoroughly debunked, over and over again.

HIT (from Rogers): To healthy skepticism toward everything you think you know for a fact. And to understanding that no single ideology, source of information, research study is going to be infallible. Sorry, life is uncertain. There are no givens, only probabilities to sort through. And science doesn’t stop, but continues evolving, always, and to a perhaps disconcerting degree refutes itself.

HIT (from Rogers): To rain and especially snow in October, one storm after the other. May they pile up and pour clean to June.