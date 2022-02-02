Hits & Misses: A MISS to power outages

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Nancyan Tracy): To Louis A Conter, LCDR U.S. Navy, Ret., for his strong rebuttal to Tom Durkin. The Conter letter to the editor should be published again. To equate Jan 6 to Pearl Harbor, and World Trade Center tragedies is just not thinking clearly and ludicrous. Again I urge you to reprint the Conter letter. Mr. Conter, thank you for your service.

MISS (from reader Ramona Greb): to the intention of nominating a Black woman on the Supreme Court, which is wrong. Those eligible for the Supreme Court are: male, female, Black, White, Hispanic, Asian, Native Americans, Pacific Islanders. The only ones who have not been on the court are Asian, Native Americans and Pacific Islanders. Is equality being sought?

MISS (from from reader Phil Reinheimer): To my power turned off again Tuesday afternoon. Thanks, Pathetic Graft & Excess (PG&E).

MISS (from Reinheimer): To the loss of the 49ers to the hated Rams last Sunday … rats!





MISS (from Editorial Board member Skip Pollard): To Republican lawmakers — elected leaders who took an oath to support and protect the Constitution —who continue to support the former president even after he admitted publicly to trying to overturn a free and fair election, and saying he’d pardon Jan. 6 insurrectionists if reelected in 2024.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Bruce Herring): To the interesting and fairly objective look at the Rise Gold project in this month’s The Atlantic magazine.

MISS (from Herring): To the entirety of the supervisorial recall effort and accompanying shenanigans.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebne): To recent high level appointments locally. ierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has a new CEO, Dr. Scott Neeley. Nevada City has a new city manager, Mr. Sean Grayson. The Nevada County Fairgrounds has a new CEO, Mr. Dale Chasse. Congratulations to all three.

HIT (from Rebane): To the defeat of AB-1400, which would have imposed a compulsory single payer medical plan on all Californians. If you liked your insurance you’d probably would have lost it if this has passed.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To not closing down businesses and churches during this latest phase of COVID.

HIT (from Hood): To AB 1400 being defeated in the state Assembly this week. This bill would have made government-run single-payer health care a reality in California. The bill was withdrawn, since it was apparent it would not pass if it was voted on. Hence, it died without a vote.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenbach): To The Union. Important stuff. Why is “Andy Capp” still around? It’s very seldom funny, and in today’s cultural climate is insulting on so many levels. Even venerable “B.C.” from time to time has been weirdly un-understandable. And don’t even get me started on “Sally Forth.” When was the last time we had a change of scenery on the comics page?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the ongoing storm cleanup efforts by several local contractors. There’s a steady stream of Robinson Enterprises trucks loaded with storm-damage logs and limbs heading up the Nevada City’s Old Airport property. There they’ll be chipped and taken to the Rio Bravo Rocklin (RBR) biomass facility, as per Robinson’s Joe Griggs Jr. At the plant, in addition to chips from Grass Valley and Nevada County, they will be burned to generate electricity. RBR Fuel Manager Scott Pederson states: “The chips are incinerated at 1,800 degrees. They become their own fuel. We are 99.9% ash contained, and the ashes go to ag uses such as soil amendments. Nothing goes to the landfill.”

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To real life at home, television off, all other screens dark, the sun setting, a beverage and conversation at hand. A moment of peace.

HIT (from Rogers): To the distinctive Omicron spike in U.S., California, and Nevada County charts showing new cases dropping about as quickly as they rose.

MISS (from Rogers): To the good folks who stubbornly refuse to consider legitimate trends that continue to show truths such as the unvaccinated catching and dying from COVID-19 at many times the rate of the vaccinated and especially the boosted, along with the sad charting that shows the less vaccinated United States showing much higher deaths per 100,000 people than other developed countries with higher rates of vaccinations and boosters. This actually is getting more tragic, a relative triumph for misinformation and gullibility.

HIT (from Rogers): To the irony of evidence that the flu really is more dangerous than COVID’s Omicron variant, but only for those who have been properly vaccinated and boosted. The people most prone to declaring this are still very sadly mistaken if they are unvaccinated.