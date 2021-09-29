Hits & Misses: A MISS to potholes on McKnight Way

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Joan Merriam): To either Caltrans or Grass Valley for the ever-worsening bulge in the McKnight Way asphalt on the west side of the Highway 49 overcrossing. Who’s responsible for this road hazard?

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To the God of Rain for the showers that just visited us. How about a replay??

HIT (from reader JoAnn Marie): To Aili Scott (Other Voices, “The costs of climate change”) and the school she attends, Sierra Expeditionary Learning School, which encourages critical thinking. Not only is she concerned but she’s doing something about it. We could all learn from this young lady.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Skip Pollard): To Aili Scott, the eighth grader who penned the Other Voices column “Costs of Climate Change” that appeared in the Sept. 25 edition of The Union. It lends hope for the future of our world to know there are such intelligent, caring young people willing to step up and address serious issues facing our nation and the planet. She is an inspiration to us all.





MISS (from Pollard): To the former president who continues to promulgate The Big Lie and claim he won Arizona even after the Republican-picked audit firm Cyber Ninjas confirmed Joe Biden’s win. Such duplicitous rhetoric serves only to undermine faith in our elections and threatens the stability of our democracy. Such self-serving lies are an affront to honest election officials everywhere and a detriment to the GOP. They need to be repudiated by all respectable Republicans.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To autumn in the High Sierra! Taking my own advice from a week ago, I indulged myself with two great weekday jaunts through the Tahoe and Plumas national forests and points beyond. Other people were few and far between, the fall colors are coming on, and the recent rains left a clean, crisp feeling in the air, and in the woods. One trip was the Downieville, Sierra City, Sierraville, Truckee loop; and the other a hike in the Lakes Basin. Go for it with a full tank of gas, as there was none available in either Sierra City or Downieville. The aspens are quaking and await your arrival.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): Sister’s Closet, an incredibly fun, free clothing swap! To be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Twin Cities Church. Donations are not required in order to “shop,” but if anyone would like to donate women’s clothing or accessories, they can be dropped off at the church on Friday, Oct. 8, from 9 a..m to 6 p.m.

HIT (from Hood): To over $30 million in wildfire prevention grants allocated to Fire Safe councils in California Senate District 1 (which includes Nevada County) for funding vegetation management projects.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the surprise downpour Monday night ,followed by a cool Tuesday morning, perfect for a brisk walk.

HIT (from Rebane): To planned safety measures to be implemented along Highway 49. That roadway is dangerous. The improvements can’t happen soon enough.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenbach): To Registrar of Voters Gregory J. Diaz. His occasional columns in The Union help keep us current on all things electoral. I also believe simply his willingness to write them helps instill confidence in the public that his department is well run. Which I believe it is.

MISS (from Beckenbach): To the California Legislature. Why do they seem so ignorant of the fact that high gas prices hurt most those whom they supposedly want to help most? The rich don’t much care about the price of gas, and middle class folks like me and most of you don’t like it but can struggle through. But those who need to try hardest to make ends meet are the ones most hurt. The final straw is that with the absurd housing prices prevalent in so many areas of California it is beyond many people’s capabilities to afford to live anywhere close to their jobs! Talk about a catch 22!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Judy Silberman): To all people who reach out to make their neighborhoods connected and welcoming. I love my Grass Valley neighbors who just hosted an outdoor neighborhood concert, as well as our active and engaged local Fire Safe Council.