Hits & Misses: A MISS to Doug LaMalfa’s office staff

MISS (from reader George Carter): To U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa and his office staff. I phoned his Chico office asking that the representative join the effort to impeach the president. I spoke in particular of the president’s Jan. 6 speech egging on the mob and directing them to continue the march on the Capitol. I heard a smirk in her voice as the staff member wondered why I didn’t also suggest invoking the 25th Amendment. I was serious. She plainly wasn’t. Too bad that our representative in Congress belittled a voter’s voice. And too bad that I failed to challenge her disdain for a voter’s concern.

MISS (from reader Nancyan Tracy): To The Union Editorial Board member Dick Tracy when he recommended an inventory when this president leaves the White House because he was known to violate the Eighth Commandment: “Thou shall not steal.” He just had to make a snarky comment. I remember when the Secret Service had to go after the Clintons to retrieve items from the White House.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To power going off without notice Tuesday night in Penn Valley area for several hours. Donald Trump’s golf cart apparently hit a power pole.

HIT (from Reinheimer): To the power going back on and to Trump heading for impeachment.

HIT (from reader Ray Bryars): To the open letter to Rise Gold from Martha Turner. She voiced the concern of many horrified members of the community regarding possible falsehoods that Ben Mossman CEO of Rise Gold is promoting to cover up his bankruptcy and failure to clean up the environmental mess he left in Canada as CEO of Banks Island Gold. I hope our elected officials are paying attention.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To all of our wonderful readers who are also wonderful writers. Love reading your Other Voices, letters to the editor, etc. Keep it up!

HIT (from Emerson): To all the Zoom meetings that have had more attendees than the pre-pandemic ones had.

HIT (from Emerson): To Dr. Scott Kellerman as our new county public health officer. We couldn’t have gotten a more perfect person to fill this role. We need him now more than ever before.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the recently increased popularity of walking. Like many others, I am trying with varying routes to take walks in and around my neighborhood. In the process I’m meeting a lot of new people (and their dogs). Many walkers are now wearing masks at all times. Most others have them at the ready, perhaps on their chin. And almost everyone crosses the street when encountering an oncoming fellow walker to create a greater, safer distance. I appreciate that we can enjoy the benefits of these healthy no-cost outings with our fellow walkers looking out for each other’s well-being. I’m dubbing it the Pandemic Pedestrian Protocol.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To local merchant Young’s Carpet One which stands by the merchandise it sells. When a manufacturing flaw showed up in my new carpet, Without fuss or muss, Young’s replaced the carpet and made everything right.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy: How can Republican legislators who were fleeing (some with their families) for their lives from a mob gathered and incited by Trump say, “Aw, he didn‘t mean no harm? And how can evangelicals ignore that one of their members (Vice President Pence) was hiding from a lynch mob?

HIT (from Emerson): To the United States of America for withstanding an unprecedented attack on its Constitution and Democratic institutions. Thanks to all the honest secretaries of state, judges, governors, and vote counters. We needed you like never before.

HIT (from Rebane): To the hundreds of people who wrote to The Union last year with their ideas, opinions, gripes, and observations. May The Union continue to welcome contributions from all quarters. Surely its publisher and editors will resist the temptation to silence, censure, ban, block, target, or cower and cave to the woke left. The failure to print a proportionate number of conservative pieces would erode diversity of thought and public discourse.