Hits & Misses: A HIT to Valentina’s big heart to the least fortunate

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To Valentina’s big heart to the least fortunate.

HIT (from Emerson): To one of the few places to get positive news — The Union! Thanks for all the local hometown reporting you do. It keeps us aware of our non-profits, arts, sports, accomplishments of our citizens, opinions, crimes, events, etc. We couldn’t do without you.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To everyone a peaceful and pleasant Thanksgiving with family and friends.

HIT (from Reinheimer): To keeping FOX news turned off.





MISS (from reader Cynthia Hren): To promoting the concepts of critical race theory in our classrooms.I agree, we need to teach cultural backgrounds of all races, countries and beliefs. And nobody should tolerate bullying, ridiculing, or racist slurs. But critical race theory is not that. It’s about a veiled, radical Marxist tactic to indoctrinate and change history. Keep real American government and history classes to teach what freedom means before we’re engulfed in communism.

MISS (from reader Nancy Brost): To the letter to the editor on Nov. 18, “Protecting white privilege,” stating that the concerns of parents on critical race theory have no place at a school board meeting.

HIT (from Brost): To the letter to the editor on Nov. 20, “Let the people have their say,” on the school board meeting limiting public comment to 30 minutes on critical race theory and failure to allow fair and balanced opinion.

MISS (from reader Mark Hermes): To the student trustee on the high school district boar who obviously missed the concept of “freedom of speech” in his civics classes, as evidenced by his statement that told those of us who don’t support critical race theory to never bother coming back to a board meeting again.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenbach): To Dr. Sarah’s Pies. When we supposed adults screw up, or when life just gets too tough for us to handle, who suffers the most? Our kids. That’s where KARE Crisis Nursery comes in. This wonderful organization helps kids, and their families, get through the hard times. And Dr. Sarah? She’s a local pediatrician who bakes terrific pies and sells them to help the cause. Look her up at http://www.drsarahspies.com/ . See what you can do to help. Maybe volunteer. Maybe donate. Maybe just buy a pie or 12. And please read Paul Matson’s great column at http://www.theunion.com/opinion/paul-matson-and-lets-have-another-piece-of-pie/ to get the full story.

HIT (from Beckenbach): To the Reader’s Digest for helping us understand why people are leaving beautiful but over-regulated and over-taxed California, and where they are going. Reader’s Digest’s 2021 list of the 10 “Nicest Places in America” (November issue) contains three from Texas: Houston, Austin Hills and Sugar Land. California? Not a one. So, let’s all try to be nicer, folks.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To the Food Bank of Nevada County for providing food for hungry individuals. If we all donated more to the Food Bank, maybe people wouldn’t steal cartloads of food from grocery stores, where you and I end up paying higher prices to cover the store’s losses. One way or the other, we end up paying.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To more good things in November. We’re lucky to live right next to the Tahoe National Forest, with fish-filled creeks, rivers and lakes, on its 871,495 acres. Every year on Nov. 15 next year’s (2022) California fishing licenses are available at sporting goods stores and on line: https://wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing (great Christmas gift). And then there’s the current Tahoe National Forest (cut-your-own) Christmas tree program. It’s a lot of fun, good for our forest’s health, and 10 bucks a tree with plenty to choose from. It’s open now at nearby sites right up the road on Highway 20. To get your permit and to view cutting area maps visit http://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Gov. Newsom’s vaccination mandate for all K-12 students. This mandate has caused such consternation that superintendents of schools here in Nevada County and El Dorado County have written the governor to explain that without exemptions for medical, religious, or personal reasons, enrollment in these government schools will decline markedly.

HIT (from Rebane): To making pies and mashing potatoes, and to my husband’s annual but unsubstantiated fear that the turkey gravy won’t be abundant.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To readers who recognize the real peril for local news media, including newspapers, radio stations that still do local news, and online-only news. The real issue is how the business is structured, given the nature of the online duopoly that does not invest in news content while undercutting the local markets in advertising. It’s just the reality — no tears there. But the consequences are clear.

MISS (from Rogers): To readers too immature to handle opinions from neighbors that don’t line up with their own. A big part of the health of a democratic republic is a citizenry capable of considering the full range of ideas rooted in facts that can be vetted to mainstream sources. Mere disagreement is a mortal wound only to weak minds.

HIT (from Rogers): To quality time with family.