Hits & Misses: A HIT to the Post Office for going above and beyond

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Gregory Shaffer): To the Grass Valley post office and our mail carrier. We moved three blocks recently. Our mail carrier, Mike, went above and beyond to be helpful during this transition. And, when we ordered a new key for our new mailbox the staff of the post office, despite being very short staffed (not their fault), completed the task ahead of the promised timeframe. Thanks to all for what is often a thankless job!

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): PG&E’s cleanup of the giant tree which fell across Highway 49 Monday in record time. Cars were stacked up on both sides and the crew was amazing.

MISS (from Emerson): Dollar Tree has raised prices to $1.25. Grrr.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer):to Sen. Joe Manchin, a DINO (Democrat in Name Only) who won’t support Biden’s Build Back Better bill… now it has to wait until 2022 for a vote.





HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): Here’s to the continuing maturation of Hirschman’s Pond. Once an 1870’s hydraulic mining pit, it filled up with water. In 1986 Nevada City zoned its 35 acres Open Space along with Sugarloaf and the Deer Creek’s Tribute Trail property. In 2002 the Board of Supervisors awarded Nevada City $480,000 in State Parks Proposition 40 funds to buy Hirschman’s. The city later bought another smaller parcel from the Nevada City Elks for improved access and parking. Hirschman Trail was built by the Bear Yuba Land Trust with the first segment being ADA compliant and barrier free. It’s an easy walk featuring wet lands, forest, and a significant pond; all home to abundant wildlife.

HIT (from Matson): And here’s to the Bear Yuba Land Trust’s Adopt-A-Trail Program. Many thanks to Nevada City, the Bear Yuba Land Trust and Nevada County for keeping things great at this unique site. “Over the next two years, County staff will volunteer in “non-work-related stewardship, maintenance, and bi-monthly inspections for the first mile of the trail.” The volunteers from county staff will take trail-responsibility from Cement Hill Road to Woods Ravine. This form of volunteerism is absolutely critical in keeping our Open Space areas properly maintained and available for everyone’s benefit. If you or your organization are interested in considering the “Adopt-A-Trail” program, please visit https://www.bylt.org/build-trails/adopt-a-trail/

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): to all the wonderful rain saturating the ground, filling our streams and lakes, and knocking the last leaves out of the trees – finally an end to raking leaves!

MISS (from Hood): to the highest inflation rate since 1982, moving from 1.23% in 2020 to 6.8% today. Food prices rose 5.6%, while energy prices jumped 33% over the last 12 months.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Bruce Herring): To Martin Webb’s recent piece pointing out the ubiquitous presence of active shooter drills in our schools.

MISS (from Herring): To our collective numbness regarding epidemic gun violence.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenbach): to Music in the Mountains’ Happy Holidays program last weekend. After last year’s absence, it was a wonderful rebirth. The orchestra and chorus, the soloists Carrie Hennessey and Omari Tau, and everyone involved brought forth a wonderful two hours of holiday cheer. But marvelous as that all was, and as beautiful as Carrie Hennessey’ several dresses were, this hit is for Omari Tau’s suit. Resplendent in a checkerboard of red and gray, he commanded my attention. Where do you get such outstanding apparel? I want one.