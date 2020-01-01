Hits & Misses: A Hit to the new year!

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the upgraded dining room at the Northern Queen Station restaurant. New updated chandeliers with LED bulbs and attractive sidelighting make a big difference now, and new managers are implementing welcome changes to the venue.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): “Knives Out,” now playing at Sierra Cinemas, is clever, suspenseful and totally worthy of enjoying on the big screen. The location’s visuals for this murder mystery emit a slight sense of creepiness at a beautiful mansion near Boston. And while the entire cast is strong, my personal favorites were novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), his daughter Linda Drysdale (Jamie Lee Curtis), and the persistently inquisitive Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). Add in the music, the continuous subtle dashes of humor and not knowing the answer to the mystery until the very last moment. All together this “Who Done It” rises to a new and higher level.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To all those faithful Salvation Army bell ringers.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To PG&E for payouts to victims of the Tubbs fire (Napa/Sonoma 2017) and the Ghost Ship structure fire (Oakland, 2016) even though (per SacBee reporting) “state investigators declared PG&E wasn’t at fault.” This is our ratepayer money going to these payouts — why should we be out of pocket?

HIT (from Emerson): To all the beautiful Christmas Eve services around the county.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the demise of two long running, printed California newspapers in Martinez and Sierra County.

HIT (from Rebane): To our very local paper, The Union, founded in 1864, which continues to provide daily news, local opinion, political cartoons, a police blotter, advice columns, and syndicated comic strips in print and online.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Rick Nolle): Penn Valley Rotary and the Nevada Union Rotary Interact clubs. On Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, Penn Valley Rotary and the Nevada Union Interact Club will do a joint project to pick up Christmas trees curbside in Lake Wildwood. It is a free service, but tips are greatly appreciated. The tip proceeds go to interact projects like “Shoes that Grow”, youth scholarships, and youth leadership programs for Penn Valley students.

HIT (from Emerson): To the beautiful weather to bring in the new year and the new decade. A good omen.