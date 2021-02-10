Hits & Misses: A HIT to the Nevada City Rotary

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Richard Nolle): To Nevada City Rotary for their food drive to help the Food Bank of Nevada County continue serving the less fortunate during these tough times. Donations accepted from 1 to 3 Saturday at Dave’s Auto Repair, 747 Zion Street, Nevada City.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Dick Tracy): To Dokimo’s Pharmacy for their friendly, efficient and professional administering of Covid-19 vaccinations. That’s the way it’s supposed to be!

MISS (from Tracy): To that itty-bitty microchip that conspiracists say is in COVID vaccines has given me an almost irresistible urge to storm the nation’s Capitol! It’ll be hard for an 82 year old on walking sticks. Where’s LaMalfa’s office?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To CBS providing free Super Bowl LV viewing on our computers, tablets and cell phones. As one without a TV subscription, I so wanted to watch without being with a group. This (almost) national holiday sports spectacle was great. The first ever poetry recital, “Chorus of the Captains,” honored an educator, a nurse manager and a Marine veteran. The music, including our National Anthem and the halftime show, was wonderful. Cardboard cutouts filled in the spaces between socially distanced spectators. The theme throughout, commercials included, was, let’s get through this tough time together. I greatly enjoyed this entertainment extravaganza, this year more than ever.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To Tom Brady, it must be said, the ageless quarterback who always seems to land in the Super Bowl — 10 times now in his career, and seven times the winner.

HIT (from Rogers): To vaccines at assisted living facilities helping knock down the COVID-19 cases among our most vulnerable population.

HIT (from Rogers): To the sharp decline in daily new cases in Nevada County, California, the nation and the world of late.

HIT (from Rogers): To the pace of vaccinations picking up however slowly and haltingly. This is a huge enterprise. Here’s to the hope this actually goes faster that first thought.

MISS (from Rogers): To anti-vaxxers who let themselves be terrified by the least likely reactions and point to the miniscule deaths compared to the much higher toll and consequences for not getting vaccinated. Simply put, their arguments are irrational and ultimately dangerous for today’s society, which stands to pay dearly for forgetting the history of polio, measles, tetanus, whooping cough, influenza and a host of dangerous diseases that would return if the deliberately misinformed had their way.

HIT (from Rogers): To more exercise and book reading and a lot less cable TV and Facebook, the ultimate in brain rotters. Hit a trail, pick up a novel. It’ll do us all good.