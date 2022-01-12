Hits & Misses: A HIT to the library for their essential service

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Daryl Grigsby): To the Californians who voted for the Gas Tax a few years ago. Though a reader’s MISS recently hinted that voters are responsible for an $1.18 per gallon tax, the actual increase was 17 cents per gallon. And, unlike the vast fluctuations you see at the pump based on supply, market conditions, etc., voters know exactly where that $0.17 per gallon goes. During my tenure as public works director in various cities, I saw first hand the important street, highway and bridge repairs that money funded, and we accounted for every dollar spent to the state auditor and the California Transportation Commission.

HIT (from reader Peter Arnold): To Brad Fowler, member of the Board of Directors and past president of the Nevada County Farm Bureau, to have been one of those few selected from all the County Farm Bureaus of Califonia to represent our state at the American Farm Federation’s annual meeting in Atlanta. In my years as a member and officer of our county farm bureau, I never remember anyone from the foothill counties being so honored. Many California county farm bureaus are far larger and swing a lot more agricultural clout than Nevada County, so it would be expected that delegates would have been pulled from them. Brad’s dedication to agriculture and his leadership qualities have been rightfully recognized. We are proud of you, Brad!

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): Although it’s been said many times before, to our library service, which is splendiferous. The libraries have served us in so many ways. When our internet goes out, we know where to go. We know where to get movies and CDs and even books that talk. Our children love going there to hear stories and sometimes do crafts. They are the only business in town where staff will answer the phone one minute before closing time.

MISS (from reader Claudia Taylor): To those who characterize the Jan. 6 event as “an insurrection” when the following are known and seen: no additional Capitol police in preparation for the day; no National Guard; barriers were actually opened by security; Mr. Epps was encouraging people to go in (and he has not been arrested, hmmmmm?!); the people in the rally crowd watching Trump (quite a distance from the Capitol entrance) were not distinguished from those who actually entered the Capitol at the time of the so-called “insurrection”; and 76% of Americans (CBS Dec. 28, 2021, poll) characterized the event as a “protest gone too far.” So much for ignoring facts and seeking truth — especially given the illegal and non-prosecuted violence and destruction in many U.S. cities recently!





MISS (from reader Nancy Brost): To Vice President Kamala Harris directly comparing the events on Jan. 6, 2021, to the attacks on Pearl Harbor and 9/11. More than 2,400 Americans died in the Pearl Harbor attack, and nearly 3,000 Americans died in the 9/11 terror attacks. It is a dishonor to the memory of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 fatalities to claim this disgraceful comparison.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal to extend MediCal health coverage to all illegal aliens in the state. He did not reveal how to pay for what a legislative analysis said would cost an additional $2.4 billion each year.

MISS (from Rebane): To the governor’s $286 billion state budget proposal that uses every penny of a “projected” $45.7 billion surplus. What if next year’s “surplus” is negligible? How would all those expanded programs be paid for? Why not do something to fix the current underfunded state pension commitments?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To the comedy show at Lake Wildwood on Saturday night. Good to laugh at the realities of life during stressful times.

MISS (from Hood): To Gov. Newsom for keeping students in most California public schools learning remotely longer than other states, which led to students suffering academically, especially in math. According to a new report from the California Department of Education, 41% of all students (80% of minority students) in all grade levels did not meet math standards during the 2020-21 school year. Minority students especially were penalized during the lockdowns since many lacked available resources such as computers and wifi.

MISS (from Hood): To the COVID crisis in many of our California hospitals, not so much due to the number of COVID-positive patients, but to staff shortages brought about by strict state mandates. According to UC San Francisco’s emergency department, 70% of the COVID-positive patients are there for other reasons, not COVID.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the 2022 California fishing season! In the midst of a pandemic, fishing is one nice option for outdoor recreation. Last year, with super-low stream flows, the Department of Fish and Wildlife requested that fishing be limited to the cooler times of day. This year things may be looking up. “In addition to native fresh and saltwater fish, CDFW trout hatcheries will plant roughly 35 million rainbow, brown, cutthroat, brook and golden trout in 2022 and salmon hatcheries will release more than 39 million young salmon and steelhead.” For current licensing info visit https://www.ca.wildlifelicense.com/InternetSales/ or your favorite sporting goods store. For 2022 I’m making a resolution to fish more!

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the upcoming Sierra Writers Conference scheduled for Feb. 10-12 and featuring Kim Stanley Robinson, among the tip top science fiction authors in America, winner of all the most important awards in the genre and given the Heinlein Award for lifetime achievement. He’s just one among a host of top talent booked for the conference, the biggest bargain of just about any for the quality of teachers and speakers. Visit https://sierrawritersconference.wordpress.com/ for more details and tickets.