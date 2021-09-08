Hits & Misses: A HIT to the group who supported Dr. Kellermann

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Mary McClain): To the group who organized all of us who wanted to Stand with Dr. Kellermann and printed our names in the Union. That long list ends with: “and many more.” Indeed there are. Keep up the fine work, Dr. K and the entire Public Health team!

MISS (from reader Bill Lambert): To the Nevada County Zoning Ordinance for enabling the expansion of a self-storage facility under construction at Pine Shadows Lane on Pleasant Valley Drive. These facilities create nary a job, pay very little in any form of revenue taxes, create no foot traffic, don’t interact with the street front, and merely function to hold people’s (too much) stuff. They should not be permitted on the frontage of a retail corridor, but placed on an interior lot and/or heavily screened (like the one in Penn Valley next to the car wash).

HIT/MISS (from Lambert): To the Federal Aviation Administration and the cooperating airlines to make even walking through Chicago’s O’Hare Airport feel safe. Masking and distancing are mandatory, and the airport loudspeakers are stern and frequent in their warnings for non-compliers. But then, you exit …

HIT (from reader Susan Rogers): To Tuesday’s wildfire preparedness Zoom meeting of the Coalition of Firewise Communities, which had more than 780 people registered in advance. For those who could not get in (attendance was capped at 500 by the system) or anyone else who wants to view it, the recording should be posted by now in the Zoom Meeting Archive at http://www.NCCoalitionFWC.com . Speakers included Cal Fire and sheriff’s representatives recapping the River and Bennett fires.





MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the new brands for local transit services, now bearing names that violate the most basic rule of marketing: Say what you are. The former Gold Country Stage (stage equals form of transit) is now Nevada County Connects (is that a phone service? internet? online forum?) The former Gold Country Lift (ADA-compliant paratransit and senior dial-a-ride service) is now Nevada County Now (is that a news bulletin service? an online entertainment calendar?). Maybe these new names will make perfect sense to the patrons of these services. I’d love to be wrong on this one.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the wonderful works of art under consideration for wrapping Nevada County transit services buses (same ones mentioned above), and the whole concept of turning buses into rolling art installations. Go to http://www.mynevadacounty.com/busart to see the colorful designs and vote for your favorites. What a great idea for California’s only rural county with two Cultural Arts Districts.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To Stephen Wyer’s excellent, ride-along report on how Grass Valley police are dealing with some elements of our local homeless population. The officers are demonstrating compassionate enforcement of the criminal behavior of homeless people who are struggling with addiction, mental illness and poverty. These officers understand it is not a crime to be homeless.

MISS (from Durkin): To the police and Wyer’s description of homeless people as “the homeless.” This is a degrading term that otherizes and segregates them from our community. Additionally, the report paints the entire homeless community as a problem. While there is a criminal element in the homeless community, there are many homeless people who are law-abiding citizens who are only homeless because there is no affordable housing. Finally, our homeless people are not “transients.” They are local folks, some of whom have lived here their entire lives.

HIT (From Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To the hard of hearing who patiently put up with mask mandates. Imagine, in order to have a conversation, you rely on lip-reading. Have you ever tried lip-reading through a mask?

HIT (from Hood): To the Texas ban on abortions after a heartbeat is detected in a new little life. Why would anyone want to kill an innocent baby in the womb when those same people are screaming “wear your mask in order to save lives?” Are they joking?

MISS (from Hood): To a MISS last week that erroneously asserted that Lake Wildwood did not lower their flag to honor the fallen in Afghanistan: But Lake Wildwood did lower their flag to honor the fallen, for an entire week. Sorry you missed it.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Skip Pollard): To people who consciously neglect animals under their care. As a volunteer at a local shelter, I’ve seen too many in terrible condition come in when owners finally decide they can’t or don’t want to deal with their animal’s health and welfare. If you don’t have the resources or inclination to care for an animal properly, don’t accept the responsibility for it in the first place. Pets are precious souls, not disposable playthings.

HIT (from Pollard): To KCRA.com and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for providing easy-to-access and easy-to-read maps of fire areas showing current evacuation orders and warnings.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the upcoming Nevada County Veterans Stand Down. Like so many things, due to the pandemic, it’s complicated. Therefore, the Oct.15 Stand Down will be a drive-through event featuring all of the services available to our veterans. The possibilities are wide-ranging, from food and clothing to state and federal benefits and services, including medical and financial. This drive-through event will be at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building and is organized by the Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down. Complimentary lunches for vets and their families will be provided. Reservations are required, so call 530-278-5343 or email info@ncavsd.org for more information or to make a reservation.