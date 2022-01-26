Hits & Misses: A HIT to the clearing of roadways, downed trees and debris

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Cynthia Hren): To the hardworking crews clearing our roadways of the downed trees and debris from the big storm for our safe passage.

HIT (from reader Nancy Brost): To National School Choice Week. In the past two years during COVID, parents have learned that it’s better to have options. Promoting school choice is about giving kids the widest selection of possible choices, as children are different, with different needs, interests, strengths and challenges.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To Sarah Daley for her commentary supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci (The Union, Jan. 26), who seems to be the newest whipping boy for the anti-vax right wingers.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To the pro-recall gangsters who forced their way into the county elections office last Thursday.





MISS (from reader Claudia Taylor): To Phil Reinheimer and The Union for embarrassing themselves regarding the report about Justice Gorsuch not wearing a mask, causing Justice Sotomayer’s physical absence from the court. Apparently the judges’ own statements regarding the false report weren’t convincing enough, or maybe there was such animus toward Justice Gorsuch that they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to smear him. This wouldn’t be the first time a lie was perpetuated even though proven to be a lie. How petty and mean spirited!

MISS (from reader C.H. McMurray): To a report about Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch not wearing his mask for a hearing, which was true but incomplete. On Jan. 19, Justice Gorsuch and Justice Sotomayor issued a rare joint public statement about the NPR report. Their words: “Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false. While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends.” (Gorsuch, like the other justices, has been vaccinated and boosted. The justices are all tested, as well, before entering their chambers.)

MISS (from reader Ramona Greb): To the NCAA’s transgender policy on transgenders in women’s sports. It’s not enough to consider testosterone levels. Biologically, we are born different: respiratory/circulatory systems, eventual size of arms/hands/legs, etc. You’ll change my mind when professional football teams play transgenders as first stringers. Out of curiosity, concerning Lia Thomas, who is beating so many women swimmers: Where did they place when swimming against men?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Tribute Trail contributors, and Brian McFarren. Brian is this trail’s steward. He adopted it through the Bear Yuba Land Trust’s Adopt-A-Trail program (www.bylt.org/build-trails/adopt-a-trail/). He graciously removed all the fallen limbs and trees from the recent storms,to keep Tribute Trail open. In 1985, at Nevada City’s request, this 40-acre stretch of Deer Creek was generously gifted to the city by Grass Valley Group. Sierra Streams soon built the first trail on the abandoned Rough and Ready ditch. Later Nevada City secured grant funds to build the Tribute Trail and an amazing suspension bridge. The Sierra Fund has provided fuel reduction. Thanks to everyone for this beautiful, unique, in-town destination!

HIT (from Matson): To a group of Greater Champion neighbors’ post-storm work! About a mile and half downstream from the well-known Angkula Seo suspension bridge is a BLM parcel and hiking trail. Organized by Vicky Reeder, seven of her neighbors armed with three chainsaws cleared this loop trail of fallen limbs and trees and encroaching brush. To reach this trail on the Deer Creek Tribute Trail System please visit: http://www.bylt.org/trail/deer-creek-tribute-trail-chinese-bridge/ . The Greater Champion neighborhood has been highly active and effective in maintaining portions of the Deer Creek Canyon. And a lot of other people have chipped in all around Nevada County to help us get things back on track!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To this year’s snowpack in the northern Sierra, which registers at about 113 percent of normal for this time of year.

HIT (from Hood): To all the wonderful places to hike in Nevada County, especially in this nice weather.Just google hiking trails in Nevada County.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Judy Silberman): To the city of Grass Valley for hiring contractors to haul away storm debris in town.

MISS (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the more obnoxious members of the group pushing for a recall election of all five Nevada County commissioners shortly before the next primary election. Shoving their way in the clerk/recorders office and posting a video of another encounter the previous week in the comment section of The Union this week while suggesting or implying it was from the forceful entry last week would be an example of less than honest tactics from a group that apparently would like to claim a moral high ground.

MISS (from Rogers): To a dry January, which reverses the sublime gains of late December in the snowpack that offered high hope of a deep white winter up high and plenty of welcome rain in the foothills. May a whole train of storms line up and sail through for the rest of what is supposed to be a wonderfully wet season.

HIT (from Rogers): To just wearing your mask indoors as asked. It’s not that hard to respect the wishes of others, if nothing else. Being defiant about this only betrays the basic lessons your parents should have taught you, and probably did.

HIT (from Rogers): To rich ironies, such as today’s members of the Party of Lincoln sporting Confederate flags.