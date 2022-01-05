Hits & Misses: A HIT to rain, sunshine for thawing the snow

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Susan Rogers): To the lack of public awareness of a large RV park proposed across from the Nevada County Fairgrounds at the corner of McCourtney and Auburn roads. The Grass Valley City Council could approve it next Tuesday, Jan. 11. A letter-writing campaign in favor of it was apparent at the city Planning Commission meeting, touting tourism benefits to local businesses. But the prospect of 147 RVs evacuating a wildfire, many toward the F-rated intersection of McCourtney and the Highway 20 onramp east to Highway 49, is frightening at best. If you think this proposal needs more public input and Q&A about evacuation safety, ask the mayor (bena@cityofgrassvalley.com) and the city manager (timk@cityofgrassvalley.com) to not schedule the vote for next week.

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To being able to leave after being isolated for four days. Thank God we have a generator. Just going to the grocery store is a treat. Hugging a friend is sublime.

MISS (from Emerson): To all those who voted for the gasoline tax and now complain about the price of gas in California. We are paying $1.18 per gallon in taxes! You did it to yourself, people. Don’t blame Newsom. Weren’t our taxes high enough without adding more? Next time, don’t vote to tax yourselves.

MISS (from reader Alice Root): To Thea Hood for her MISS of Dec. 29 that Joe Biden had not solved the pandemic. How is he supposed to end the pandemic when people won’t follow health guidelines, wear masks, or get vaccinated? Can’t fix that, unfortunately.





MISS (from reader Rich Howell): To the self-absorbed drivers who feel entitled to fly down narrowed local roads, heedless of pedestrians and pets forced onto the streets by piles of snow.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To the fact that “kid” the Shriners show on their TV ad is now 19! Maybe an update?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To SYRCL’s 20th Wild and Scenic Film Festival. SYRCL has worked hard since 1983 to protect our Yuba River watershed and all that surrounds it (along with its hundreds of thousands of visitors). The annual environmental film extravaganza highlights challenges all around the globe, offers solutions and is a major fundraiser. This short trailer will give you a nice sense of what’s in store: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-Up81q9HWU The festival also features workshops, film festival art, and camaraderie. And as a member, you’ll have free access to more than 2,000 films all year long! It all starts next week with in-person and virtual screenings. Please visit http://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org/ for full details.

HIT (from Matson): To those folks who shoveled or had their sidewalks shoveled for pedestrian use. For those of us needing and/or wanting to walk through town, their efforts provided a much-needed safety route. This option, while spotty, was both wonderful and appreciated. The only other alternative was being forced to walk in a snow-narrowed street shared with oncoming vehicles, with many frantically trying to get somewhere. Thank you, snow shovelers!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenbach): To a stranger. It was no big thing. My wife was mincing through the slush in Raley’s parking lot to her car when a man, probably in his 30s, hale and hearty, came up and said, “Let me help you with that.” He took her arm and, pleasantly chatting, escorted her the 20 feet or so to her car parked in a handicapped space. Like I said, it was no big thing. But it was everything. What a world it would be if we all lent a hand when we saw help was needed. Happy new year, stranger!

MISS (from Beckenbach): To a different stranger. A friend of a friend lives in an apartment in town went to recover his laundry from the drier in the basement several days ago and found that the entire load had been stolen. I hope that at least this stranger needed the clothes to keep warm in the snowstorm. Still: Happy new year anyway, stranger. And happy new year, friend of a friend.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To declining weather-related deaths. According to Danish climate expert Bjorn Lomborg, “In the 1920s, the death count from climate-related disasters was 485,000 on average every year. In the last decade, 2010-19, the average was 18,262 dead per year, or 96.2% lower.”

HIT (from Hood): To families who spend quality time with their relatives. In a 2021 Pew study, more people mentioned their family as a source of meaning than anything else.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To neighbors helping neighbors. This heavy storm did its best to crush us — not a chance!. We may be without PG&G supplied power but not without heart.

HIT (from Rebane): To Project Heart and other volunteers who shoveled snow, brought firewood, and checked on the snowbound.

HIT (from Rebane): To the rain that washed away the lingering snow on driveways and to the sunshine, which definitely is welcome.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To Twitter for permanently banning U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, for spreading disinformation about vaccine-related deaths. This was her fifth and final strike. Good riddance.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the incredible work to clear the roads, cut the the fallen trees and branches, restring so many power lines, and check on people trapped and isolated and get them help — and all so quickly. It might not feel that way in the moment, but given the amount of damage not only in Nevada County but a much larger swath of the foothills, the response at the crew level has been nothing short of remarkable. That a lot of effort by a lot of dedicated people.

HIT (from Rogers): To those good neighbors out there who made all the difference in a pinch. This is the kind of miracle we may only see in crisis. No BS about politics, whining about the state of the world today, the daily little dramas, nonsense on social media. Just good people extending helping hands. Would that it could be this way every day. Maybe we could each can or jar this spirit and hold it close always.