Hits & Misses: A HIT to Nevada County’s Green Waste Disposal program

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Katherine Griffin): To Nevada County for offering free green waste disposal this month as part of the post storm cleanup. Unfortunately, getting green waste to the disposal site can be a problem for older folks and those without trucks and trailers, so kudos to the many Cascade Shores neighborhood residents who volunteered their time, energy, chippers and vehicles to pick up and deliver their neighbor’s green waste last weekend. Thank you for the great community effort and spirit!

HIT (from reader Jon Hartley Fox): To Charlie’s Café reopening after being closed two years due to COVID. The owner of the downtown breakfast institution on South Auburn Street even did some renovations — new tables, carpet, bathrooms, etc — while closed. That’s a real leap of faith to put money into a closed business without knowing when or even if it might reopen. Stop in for a delicious biscuit and celebrate the reopening.

HIT (from reader Susan Rogers): to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors’ approval of making a large surplus van available to Nevada County Media to use as a mobile production truck for community events. This is great news, and once it is outfitted with equipment, will put local parades, farmers markets and other community events back “on the air,” streamed live online or on local cable television.

HIT (from reader Dennis Westcot): To the Nevada County and the Fire Safe Council for an exceptional green waste disposal operation.





MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To overamped male golf spectators who yell, “In the hole!” every time a pro hits the ball.

HIT (from reader Marianne Lyons): To the critical race theory I attended this weekend. All of the speakers gave interesting insight and information to a formidable problem on our community’s doorstep. Everyone must look up and get involved to rid us of this insidious evil, whether white, black, brown or blue.

MISS (from reader John Washburn): To, of all the HITS you could choose from, to post this proclamation by a member of your community editorial board, I find troubling. A dizzying tribute to a notion that is so counter to the words in our Constitution, it would have Thomas Jefferson spinning in his grave. A five minute visit to Don Jans’ website, recommended by Ms. Hood, reveals extremist views I find head shaking. Barack Obama is a communist, as are all Democrats? From there, Mr. Jans opines and demonizes everything the left advocates for as being in lockstep with autocratic, communist ideology. All of his vitriol made under the guise of good Christian values. This kind of divisive rhetoric is not what America needs right now.

HIT (from reader Diane Mercer): To a new California reservoir getting a loan approved by the Feds, but a huge MISS for federal government and project officials taking up to two years to negotiate the terms and get documents signed! Why? Someone should break that two years into hours or minutes and assign the dollar amount that it will cost farmers, local governments, etc., for each tick of the clock as the Feds and the site project authority “negotiate terms and sign documents.” The loan practically has a rubber stamp. Government processes at their worst.

HIT (from reader Nancy Brost): To National Doctor’s Day on March 30. Thanks to all of our local doctors and caregivers for the incredible work they do. We are fortunate to have so many wonderful health care providers in our community.

MISS (from Brost): To the Union’s headline story in the Friday, March 18, edition: Crazy prices: The Ukraine war alone did not cause inflation and record high gas prices. Not mentioned is that both have been steadily climbing for the past year, and primarily due to the Biden administration’s inept economic and energy polices, not the war that began three weeks ago.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the owners of Old Barn Self Storage, the De Sena family, who for many years have shared colorful displays celebrating upcoming holidays on the hillside along Highway 20/49 in Grass Valley. Thanks for making us smile as we drive along.

MISS (from Rebane): To Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration making California more reliant on foreign oil. In 2018, California imported 5 million barrels of Russian crude oil and by 2021 it was 15 million barrels, according to the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers. Newsom uses slow permitting processes and burdensome policy changes in executive orders to slow down fully approved and permitted new oil wells. No wonder California’s gas prices are the highest in the country.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To the freedom-loving citizens of Protecting American Ideals who put on a most informative presentation on Saturday, alerting parents and the community about critical race theory, the divisive and racist ideology that judges people by group identity and skin color, not the content of their individual character. They pointed out that critical race theory destroys our core principles, the most important being that “all men are created equal.”

MISS (from Hood): To the cost of an electric vehicle replacement battery pack when it has reached the end of its freeway life and is out of warranty: $2,500 for a BMW13 battery pack to $23,442 for a VW e-Golf battery pack. Additionally, there are no EV-battery recycling plants in California, and only five nationwide. Imagine the toxic chemicals that could end up in hazardous waste landfills as these massive batteries (Tesla version, 900 pounds) begin to stockpile. Also consider the amount of rare earth minerals (acquired mainly overseas) required to produce a battery, and how is the electricity generated to charge these batteries on a daily basis?

MISS (from Publisher Don Rogers): To blaming or crediting trends that affect the entire world, such as inflation or gas prices, on one political party in one nation. If diagnosing a severe case of partisanship, this would be a tell-tale symptom.