Hits & Misses: A HIT to Nevada County staff for mine meeting

HIT (from reader Ray Bryars): To the Rood Center staff for their great preparation for the Nevada County Planning Commission meeting that provided for public comments on the Idaho-Maryland Mine draft environmental impact report. They were able to accommodate over 500 people and were extremely organized in issuing numbers to the public. Not only that, but to allow everyone to participate they had monitors and speakers situated in rooms and outside. The monitors displayed a very accurate speech to text display. Impressive.

HIT (from Bryars): To those who commented on the report. The majority of people had done their homework and were very well prepared to voice their concerns about the impacts of reopening the mine.

HIT (from Bryars): To the Planning Commission, who listened intently to the public and gracefully accommodated some musical comments.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To the staff at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, especially registered nurse Oliver, who took great care of me during a recent unexpected visit to the emergency room.

HIT (from reader Edward Sylvester): To the 30-year anniversary of the Condon Park Disc Golf Course. It was conceived by Scott Robertson and became the Grass Valley Rotary Club president’s project for Edward Sylvester and build by the Rotary Club members in cooperation with the city of Grass valley. Since then, it has been recognized as top courses in the country. A true community success.





MISS (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenbach): To the Biden administration for having its first words to China about the Russian invasion be a threat. Even with all China’s faults, and there are many, I can’t help but believe that given several thousand years of civilization and a well-known belief in the importance of “face,” back-door negotiations would have been more likely to produce good results.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the reprise by Off Broadstreet of the politically incorrect comedy “Greater Tuna.” Local actors Danny McCammon and Micah Cone deliver amazing performances through April 9.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To the California lawmakers who, for the second time, presented an urgency bill to the state Legislature to suspend gas taxes. It failed again, without any Democrat support. It is being presented by Republicans this week for a third time. Shouldn’t constituents’ needs be a top priority of both parties?

MISS (from Hood): To California water policies, which continue to favor fish over people.

HIT (from Hood): To Assemblywoman Megan Dahle, who joined Keith Grueneberg, director of Vietnam Veterans Chapter 535, and other veterans this week to dedicate a portion of the South Yuba River Bridge in honor of soldiers who fought in Vietnam and never returned home.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To NID General Manager Jenifer Hanson for making sensible points to the Nevada County Planning Commission about adding monitors, a larger footprint for supplying water in the case of mine dewatering affecting more domestic wells, and requiring a bond from Rise Gold appropriate to the task — all free of curled lip or hyperbole.

HIT (from Rogers): To crowd estimates that swell and swell with each retelling. Sounds a little like a live auction.

MISS (from Rogers): To the NID Board majority redistricting a sitting member out of what had been her own district. That’s just bad form, a hangover from middle school.