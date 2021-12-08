Hits & Misses: A HIT to Firewise communities organized this year

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Susan Rogers): To having 69 certified Firewise communities in Nevada County, the second-highest number in California and in the United States (after Marin County). Eighteen new communities were certified this year, according to the Fire Safe Council. If you’re not sure if you’re in a Firewise Community, go to the following website, enter your street address in the small white box in the corner of the map, and the map will show your location relative to Firewise Communities (scroll out for better perspective): http://www.mynevadacounty.com/2782/Organize-Your-Neighborhood .

HIT (from reader Shanti Emerson): To the Victorian and Cornish Christmases. They’re back! These beloved events bring us all together in joy and anticipation of a great holiday season.

MISS (from reader Bill Lambert): To those holiday decorators that think bigger, brighter and more is better. When I was a kid in New England, we had one light bulb in each window, upstairs and down. It was simple, elegant, tasteful, humble, and called out the stars on a clear night. So let’s be clear, readers, a 10-foot inflatable plastic Santa complete with sleigh, reindeer, penguins, polar bears, fake snow and 487 colored bulbs in your yard hanging from your trees, the roof eaves, and the chimney is not attractive, nor in line with any holiday spirit, except … consume more! Enough, already!

HIT (from reader Thomas Burchfield): To the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office for the conclusion of their first academy program, a sorely needed attempt to close the gap between law enforcement and the citizenry they serve, a gap that has grown dangerously wide in recent years.





HIT (from Burchfield): To The Union columnist George Boardman in his effort to keep the great Herb Cain’s tradition of three-dot journalism alive and well.

MISS (from Burchfield): To those who have turned on President Biden for lacking that magic wand that will supposedly wipe away COVID-19 and all our other problems. … I mean, really, you want those other guys running things again?

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To Sen. Bob Dole, a true American patriot who fought for his country amid serious wounds that cost him the use of an arm. Rest in peace.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To working American families desperately needing paid family leave benefits while Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia who opposes this legislation. Our least-favorite DINO!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Christmas time in Nevada County. It is a truly festive month with many things to do — street fairs, holiday and craft markets, “The Nutcracker,” the Toy Run, Scrooge at the Nevada Theater, “A USO Christmas” at Off Broadstreet, and classical music concerts. Who has time for shopping?

HIT (from Rebane): To a new kitten for Christmas. What energy! Such solid sleep. He has seen the vet and loved the treats. Didn’t mind the vaccinations.

HIT (from Paul Matson): To the birds coming back! Geese and ducks have arrived at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge, my personal favorite. “It’s a perfect time to visit, and we’ve seen more raptors this year, including eagles.” The self-guided, six-mile auto tour takes you through wetlands filled with birds. Viewing is from inside the car, except at their excellent viewing platform and “stretch” areas. At sundown group after group takes to the air to visit the rice fields. Check the weather — a clear night is needed for these amazing “fly offs.” Without a Golden Passport, admission is $6/day and $12/year. It’s an hour and forty-minute drive from Grass Valley. For complete details visit: http://www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/

HIT (from Matson): To this year’s Tahoe National Forest (cut-your-own) Christmas tree program. Last week we carefully selected our two trees at a nearby campground that’s part of the program. It was great, beautiful and fun. No one else was there except a few cyclists on the Pioneer Trail. Two trees cost 20 bucks (for both), at a close-to-home site with thousands of beautiful trees to choose from. To get a permit (maximum of two trees per permit), visit http://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits

MISS (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenbach): To the Nevada City Post Office. If you want some entertainment, watch people try to put mail into the drive-up box at the post office. Almost impossible. Wouldn’t a box with a longer snout solve the problem? Or some other equally simple fix?

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To goodwill toward all, a precious gift indeed to neighbors and even strangers in town this time of year. Maybe some of the spirit of the specific season could rub off even with enough distance to keep from spreading certain viruses if we can.