Hits & Misses: A HIT to Dr. Kellerman for his service

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Thomas Burchfield): To Dr. Scott Kellermann, finishing his tenure as county health officer, for his service to the county during these trying times.

HIT (from reader Robert Dubois): to Sen. Joe Mancin, D-W.V., for being the adult in the room.

MISS (from Dubois): To all the circus performers lamenting the end of democracy, their version of it anyway.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To the greatest Christmas present you can give family and friends is to — making sure they are all vaccinated from COVID





HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the Omicron virus. May we all get it asymptomatically or suffer only sniffles, and end up with natural immunity to this coronavirus.

HIT (from Rebane): To everyone who donated to the Wreaths Across America project; 1,300 wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans at St. Patrick’s cemetery in Grass Valley.

MISS (from Rebane): To the local misguided recall effort underway to remove all five Nevada County supervisors.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Skip Pollard): To Liz Cheney for putting country ahead of party, continuing to speak truth to power in the GOP.

HIT (from Pollard): To the possibility of a white Christmas throughout much of Nevada County, if the weather forecasts come true and snow levels drop down to 2,000 feet. Let’s hope.

HIT (from Pollard): To InConcert Sierra for their Master Chorale Christmas concert this past weekend, produced and conducted safely, and still beautiful.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Ed Beckenbach): To Donald Trump for being fully vaccinated and boosted. He may be a lot of things, but stupid isn’t one of them. Learn your lesson, y’all.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To this year’s precipitation to date! Hopefully we are leaving last year’s lack of rainfall far behind us. Says NID Director Ricki Heck: “While we are not yet officially out of the drought, the recent storms bring good news for the snow pack and reservoirs. The last round of storms added another 6 inches of precipitation to our Bowman Lake gauge; the total is now 26.88 inches which is 139% of average for this time in the season. We are all looking forward to the incoming storms over Christmas.” As for myself, I’m dreaming of a white and/or wet Christmas!

MISS (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for blaming grocery stores for the explosion in food prices rather than blaming President Joe Biden for his role in inflation, supply chain shortages and exploding fuel costs.

MISS (from Hood): To George Boardman’s Poll Axed Award in his latest column, for totally misquoting Bob Hren in order to “afflict” him. In fact, most of the “award” column was a sad portrayal of our local friends and businesses as losers instead of praising them for all the good they have done for our community.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To maybe a little less focus on national matters that don’t matter so much really in our daily lives and to a lot more attention to the range of local issues that actually do matter much more directly. Can’t we leave the “issues” of cable TV “news” with the blue screen, recognizing the inflammation there for what it really is?

HIT (from Rogers): To prudence with COVID-19, whatever the latest variant. Even at low-sounding fractions of percentages of mortality, the cumulative effect is at least 5.4 million people dead worldwide of the disease, nearly 850,000 dead in the United States, nearly 80,000 dead in California, and 121 dead at this writing in Nevada County. Cardiac disease and cancer are bigger killers, sure, but COVID is right there at No. 3. Vaccination and boosters knock down the chances of catching the disease and knock down almost entirely the odds you or a loved one will die of it, too. Catching the disease also provides protection, but that fades with time, too, as it turns out.

HIT (from Rogers): To using the legitimate tools of our form of democracy, including bids for recalls when the appropriate threshold of the voting public properly expresses its will to do so. This is as much a part of our system as peaceful protests. The issue isn’t the fact of neighbors wanting to recall the county supervisors, but rather the cooler-minded question of whether we agree. In my case, not at all. But thanks for asking.