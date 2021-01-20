Hits & Misses: A HIT to coverage of local trails

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Ray Bryars): To The Union for the recent front page articles showing families hiking our local trails. The Hit extends to the historic cooperative development of trails by Nevada City, Grass Valley and local trails developers such as the Bear Yuba Land Trust. These gems are valuable legacies for future generations.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Holbrooke Hotel, which reopened last November after extensive renovation and has been strictly following the governor’s pandemic safety guidelines. Hotel rooms are available for those on “essential travel,” and there is a 25% Heroes Discount for public safety and health care workers. The Holbrooke Hotel, like the National Exchange Hotel, has been carefully restored and is managed by Acme Hospitality. Local vendors represent 95% of the contractor and design services utilized on both of these landmark properties. For hotel room reservations visit http://www.holbrooke.com. Restaurant seating is so limited call 530-460-4078 to make a reservation.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To Winston Churchill’s words: “The truth is incontrovertible, malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end; there it is.”

HIT (from Emerson): To a note from a dear friend. “I suspect I’m politically on the opposite side from you in our current domestic conflagration. But I am virtually positive that we have both noticed that the people themselves want only to see life made better for everyone and are horrified at the divisions engineered by politicians and political activists for their personal gain to the deep loss of everyone else.”

HIT (from Emerson): To all the uniters in our county.

MISS (from Emerson): Paulette’s Country Kitchen closing. We will miss this restaurant so much and especially Paulette with all of her wonderful dishes and baked goods. Best of luck Paulette for getting healthy again.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the impending loss of Paulette’s Country Kitchen, a high-quality, locally owned restaurant with a loyal customer base. Double Miss to its potential replacement by a cookie-cutter fast-food operation, Wendy’s. (Will Grass Valley please pass an ordinance restricting drive-throughs?) And a Triple Miss to the COVID-19 post-illness challenges that Paulette herself is experiencing — may her complete recovery come soon.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the ability to buy spices again from the bulk products section at Natural Selection and (in a modified way) at BriarPatch Co-op. It is so much cheaper to buy spices this way, plus they are organic and fresher than the national packaged brands.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To BriarPatch Co-op raising wages of employees. It is a model of good employer/employee practices.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Gov. Newsom’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution system. As one of the states with the highest infection rates, California had only distributed 26% of the Covid vaccination doses it had on hand by Jan. 14. Don’t we have enough trucks? Enough county health departments? Enough drug store pharmacists? Where are those doses of vaccine and shouldn’t they be injected in arms before their expiration dates?

HIT (from Rebane): To the #LetThemPlayCA, a growing movement among high school sports teams and boosters. They have been doing rallies and standing on street corners with their signs all up and down the state. When will high school sports and other teams be given the all clear, play ball signal?

HIT: (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the peaceful, violence-free transfer of power prevailing on Wednesday.

HIT: (from Rogers): To a pitch perfect speech by President Joe Biden about division and unity in our exceptional democratic republic and how he always will level with the American public and seek to be a president for all Americans. Now for the hard, hard work of making those words true in deed.