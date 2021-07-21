Hits & Misses: A HIT to all firefighters

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To all the firefighters grappling with numerous blazes over this week and last week in the midst of a heat wave. Let’s hope for a little cooler weather, less wind, and fewer fires.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the Coalition of Firewise Communities, for attracting more than 160 people to their online July meeting on evacuation safety, with speakers from the county and law enforcement. You can watch the recording (evacuation speakers start 20:35 minutes in) at http://www.NCCoalitionFWC.com > Zoom Meeting Archive. The coalition is an all-volunteer, independent organization with no staff, no dues and no budget, providing education and support on wildfire preparedness.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County (www.AreYouFireSafe.com), the 501(c)3 non-profit whose staff works hard to successfully obtain grants for projects like the free Green Waste Disposal events, large-scale hazardous vegetation clearing (e.g., Ponderosa West) and more. The Fire Safe Council supports the Coalition of Firewise Communities by sharing its website hosting and Zoom accounts, and by paying for the coalition’s meeting room rental.

HIT (from Susan Rogers): To the “Closing Mill Street” thread on Nextdoor.com, in which Carol Galic said on July 10 she was “curious about people’s feelings about the permanent closing of Mill Street” and asked for “respectful conversation.” In nine days the post has attracted 380 comments and they are still coming in. I hope the people in charge of working on this project read these very thoughtful posts.





HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the exuberant spirit of 20 and 30 year olds filling up Commercial Street in Nevada City on Saturday nights, having a great time networking, dancing, and listening to great music. Standing room only at Crazy Horse.

HIT (from Emerson): To The Mystic Theater on Commercial Street, where only the finest art films are shown under the management of the original owner of Magic Theater, Ross Woodbury. These are exquisite films that are not readily available.

HIT (from Emerson): To the excitement of meeting friends and colleagues after not seeing each other for 18 months. Lots of hugs.

HIT (from Emerson): To a new district attorney, who along with our fairly new sheriff, brings a whole new way justice in Nevada County. Thanks to retiring DA Cliff Newell for his excellent pre-trial diversion programs, which I hope will continue.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To the Burton Educational Preserve! The late Francis Burton, a retired Nevada County librarian, bequeathed 38 beautiful acres on Lake Vera Purdon Road to the Bear Yuba Land Trust. Today it’s an outdoor classroom. At the summer Fox Walkers program, young people learn about tracking, survival and caretaking the land. The Tsi Akim Maidu maintain a three-acre cultural center, and share their knowledge with students on native planting, invasive species removal and habitat restoration. And if that’s not enough, Sierra Harvest has an educational Food Love Farm offering the freshest of organic vegetables and berries. Check it out on U-Pick Days from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the great relief of returning home to Nevada County after a visit to Southern California. This is the land of polite freeway drivers, shopkeepers who are neighbors, and tall trees. It’s wonderful to visit long-time friends in LA, but it’s better to leave the jammed freeways and stacked and packed housing and commercial districts.

HIT (from Rebane): To RL Crabb’s depiction of the Gov. Gavin Newsom sweepstakes. This governor hopes to buy his way out of the recall election by giving away a portion of the $76 billion tax windfall — that’s your hard earned money paid as taxes. Maybe he should be sending out tax refunds as required by the Gann Limit, reduce taxes and fees, and pay down pension obligations.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To unvaccinated people who complain about having to wear a mask. You can’t have it both ways. Either suck it up and get vaxxed or shut up about it, because you’re the ones forcing the rest of us to wear masks to protect … you.

MISS (from Durkin): To local businesses that distribute The Covid Times. This anonymous free tabloid is full of misinformation and disinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. It is designed to sucker gullible people without critical thinking skills into thinking it is “proof” that vaccines are more dangerous than COVID-19. If this were a legitimate publication, it would declare who is publishing it and would give you a means to contact the people behind it. All it does is provide a disconnected phone number. Displaying and distributing this pseudoscientific propaganda is a threat to public health.

HIT (from Special Sections Manager Valeria Costa): To California Worldfest Day! Although it was very much pared down from the usual four-day event, what a wonderful afternoon and evening everyone in attendance had dancing and reconnecting with friends under the beautiful pines and blue sky. A huge thanks to John Taber, Worldfest coordinator, and the entire staff at Center for the Arts for their hard work to bring us such a fantastic event!

MISS (from Costa): To the people who are still clinging to what is becoming more and more obviously misinformation regarding the 2020 election and COVID-19 vaccines, but even more so to the outlets who push these false narratives. It is time to reinstate the Fairness Doctrine to ensure that “news” outlets cannot spout partisan falsehoods.

HIT (from Reinheimer): To Dr. Anthony Fauci for his erudite, sensible, science-based support of COVID vaccines for all.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To Tucker Carlson and the other anti-vaxxers whose rantings endanger the health and welfare of so many (while Tucker himself got vaxxed!).

MISS (from Emerson): To destroying old statues and our history with it. Cancel Culture, with its best intentions, reeks. We need to know what we did in the past and whom we honored. It is from that basis that we can build a better country. Another example of extremism.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To a slow return to focus on community issues and views, and at least beginning to leave the national hot air out there.