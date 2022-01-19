Hits & Misses: A HIT/MISS to the pandemic — Is it over yet?

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Pauli Halstead): To Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon backing out of the AAUW meeting on Saturday, Jan. 15, with presenters from the Community Oversight Task Force, stating she did not want to participate “with activists” in a discussion around recommendations to ensure that incidents involving people in crisis are handled with compassion and trained professionalism. A video of the presentation will be available soon.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. … may his example live on for us all.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch refusing to wear a mask as requested by the chief justice to help protect Justice Sonia Soyomayor’s at-risk health.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the FBI, which needed two days to figure out that the hostage situation in the Texas synagogue was an anti-Semitic attack of terrorism.





MISS (from Rebane): To the misnamed voting rights acts currently before the Senate. These two bills are really federal election law usurpations of state’s rights and will do nothing to protect election integrity or make it harder to cheat. Just how is it unfair to require proof of citizenship/ID before voting when any merchant or venue can require attendees to provide personal medical information like a vax card?

HIT (from Rebane): To R.L. Crabb’s Jan. 18 cartoon. Once again California has imposed another burden on the ag industry. Get ready for much high prices for all pork products.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To the latest Gallup Poll, which found that those who identify as Republicans now hold a 5 percent lead over Democrats — for the first time in 25 years.

MISS (from Hood): To the proposed single-payer, government-run health-care system, currently being debated by California lawmakers. It would increase California state taxes by approximately $12,000 per household per year, plus taxing certain businesses, producing $163 billion per year while doubling California’s current tax revenue. It would also repeal the two-thirds vote requirement for any future medical care taxes.

MISS (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To the directionally challenged. In a video recording Jan. 12 at a Healthy and Free event in Pasadena, gubernatorial candidate Reinette Senum told the unseen audience she is “not a politician” and that Nevada County is “west northwest” of Sacramento.

MISS (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the pandemic, which grinds on, and on and …, now far exceeding the dark tiers of the shutdown, lockdown, keep-the-kids-from-school days of the past. Now the kids are catching the bug in class and giving it to their elders, which always was the problem even though very few children themselves get very sick. Advice, guidelines and such have all continued changing, and a new flurry of event postponements kicks in. Of course, this has long since ceased to keep local restaurants from being packed or impressed anyone disinclined to mask up in the grocery store from starting now, although an informal headcount of people driving alone in their cars fully masked shows an increase.

HIT (from Rogers): To the latest variant Omicron causing less and less serious illness than others, especially among those just wise enough to be vaccinated and gotten their booster shots. The difference shows up statistically in the unvaccinated being five times more likely to catch the disease and 13 times more likely to die from it. They also are more likely to contribute to filling hospitals and stressing the health-care system.

HIT (from Rogers): To early signs of Omicron shooting down maybe as fast as this variant as infectious as the measles shot up across the country and world.