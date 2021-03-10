Hits & Misses: Donations to the Interfaith Food Ministry are a HIT

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Ramona Greb): To those matching the March donations to Interfaith Food Ministry. I suggest that local businesses consider a fundraiser for a generator, which IFM desperately needs. Fire season is coming — with outages.

MISS (from Greb): To cancel culture. What’s next, the First Amendment? Do us a favor and cancel cancel culture!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Sugarloaf, a highly complicated open space acquisition. Nevada City’s 30-acre backdrop was once part of the Mull Estate’s adjacent Manzanita Diggins. In 2004 it was listed for sale. A Friends of Sugarloaf member made an offer to buy it, to later donate it to Nevada City. Offer rejected. In 2011 it was appraised and purchased. It was funded primarily by Nevada City’s California Prop 40 funds and recreational mitigation fees collected by the County, plus a temporary Bear Yuba Land Trust bridge loan and $3,800 from Friends of Sugarloaf. No General Fund monies were used. With a rise of 220 feet, Sugarloaf is not a mountain, just a beautiful, important, public space.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the weekly local history snippets which Paul Matson contributes here. I hope someone is collecting these nuggets which tell the little known stories of our community’s evolution.

HIT (from Rebane): To signs of spring – freeway daffodils and pink blossoms on the fruitless plumb trees.

HIT (from Rebane): to a gem of a restaurant in Grass Valley. Alloro on Bank Street serves delicious meals on their very comfortable patio and in the equally welcoming dining room.

HIT (from Rebane): To the governors of Texas and Missouri who recently lifted all COVID-19 lockdown regulations and now allow all businesses and activities to open up 100% or as much as each individual enterprise wants to open. These governors have confidence in their testing programs, PPE supply chains, hospital capacity, and data collection systems. These governors also believe that their citizens are responsible and know how each can care for their own health. I bet these states will thrive, while states like California will continue to flounder economically and educationally.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To everyone supporting the drive-thru fundraisers for the various charities. In the face of challenges, we are very creative.

MISS (from Emerson): To the rudeness of the public commenters to the Board of Supervisors at the March 9 meeting. The supes spent some time asking the public not to be rude to the Department of Health employees who thought in a certain way, like the efficacy of wearing masks and social distancing. But to accuse our dedicated, caring supervisors of being dishonest was over the top. We’re all in this together, friends. So let’s know that we all want the best outcome for our friends, families and businesses and quit this silly partisan nonsense.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To local businesswoman Lauren Maddux, co-owner of The Event Helper in Grass Valley, for celebrating International Women’s Day with a $5,000 match to donations made to The Hospitality House shelter last weekend. A generous gift for a great cause in honor of an important day.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To the population explosion in Truckee, which has added nearly twice as many people in the last year as were added during the previous 10 years. Affordable housing was already scarce and is now probably non-existent (even if most of these urban refugees just paid cash in full when buying a house). At least the town leaders are doing a good job proactively addressing the issues that are coming.

MISS (from columnist Tom Durkin): To the Employment Development Department, whose website still has a copyright date of 2018, perhaps emblematic how dysfunctional and out of date the department is.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations locally, statewide and across the nation picking up momentum. Everyone who wants one will be able to get it done by summer at this rate.

HIT: (from Rogers): To the Nevada County Board of Supervisors dealing forthrightly with as controversial an issue as any they face: large portions of the community petitioning them to end restrictions, in defiance of the state, and on the other side to get tough with businesses and people who are not following the rules. This week the supervisors took statements, discussed everything thoroughly, and decided 3-2 to continue following the state’s directives. It’s the most prudent course, however frustrating and though it does leave open the question of what to do, if anything, about the growing number of restaurants and other businesses that have gone rogue in the new year. Meantime, the numbers are declining fast from the big holiday surge of the disease.