Hits & Misses

HIT (from reader Sue Irwin): To the Nevada County Health Department. Thank you. We had wonderful service provided to us. We don’t have a computer to sign up. They really came through for us.

HIT (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To a thoughtful and challenging town hall for President Biden on Tuesday night.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To Donald Trump spending his day on a golf course after verbally insulting one of his more faithful former supporters by demeaning Mitch McConnell with language that was far from any semblance of presidential decorum. Must have had a bad day trying to play golf!

MISS (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To the so-called looser rules announced for participation in youth sports by the California public health director. Now, all sports can resume if county “case rates” are at or below 14 per 100,000 residents. However, youth and coaches on contact sport teams must be tested weekly even though county case rates meet the standard. How will a county’s case rate be determined when the number of cases of COVID-19 identified on any given day varies widely? Stop and restart daily?

MISS (from Rebane): To continuing lockdowns in California. Why does continuously locked down and closed down California have the same COVID outcomes and case numbers per capita as Florida? Florida’s businesses, schools, gyms, theme parks, and sports facilities are and have been open for months. Here in California, unemployment has surged, businesses have failed, and schools are not uniformly open. Local economies are struggling. Why does Gov. Newsom continue on this harmful and unscientific path?

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): to PG&E, whose 2020 PSPS Recap found that 55% fewer customers were impacted by power shut-offs in 2020 than would have been affected by similar weather events in 2019. Also, they reduced the time to restore power after severe weather by 41%. Every little bit helps.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To the Sheriff’s Office releasing the video of the killing of Sage Crawford by a deputy.

MISS (from Emerson): To the murder of Sage Crawford in front of her children, who will probably suffer from PTSD for the rest of their lives. Anyone skilled in martial arts could have taken the knife from her. She needed professional mental health workers at that time. This should be a time of transition for the Sheriff’s Office to learn new ways of handling situations and disturbed people. This was a true Nevada County tragedy.

MISS (from Emerson): To the high price of gas. Even Arco is selling at $3.47 a gallon.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To Deer Creek’s Tribute Trail in-town hike. Friends of Deer Creek (Sierra Streams Institute) built the first trail there, utilizing the gentle grade of the Rough and Ready Ditch on 40 acres of land donated by Grass Valley Group. Ultimately it became part of the Deer Creek Tribute Trail System honoring the Chinese and its original inhabitants, the Nisenan people, with two bridges. This complex project was supported by the Chinese Quarter Association, Greater Champion Neighborhood Association, Sierra Streams Institute, Bear Yuba Land Trust and the City of Nevada City. The Sierra Fund CEO, Izzy Martin, secured the funding ($1.475 million), and managed its design and construction.

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To law enforcement professionals called day in and day out to highly volatile and often dangerous situations and who day in and day out handle them safely and professionally while protecting a public that has little idea of the real dangers and demands on those we ask to keep us from harm.