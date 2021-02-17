Hits & Misses: A HIT to Measure E funds to repair, improve and repave

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

HIT (from reader Dennis Babson): To Grass Valley using Measure E funds to repair, improve and repave Idaho-Maryland Road from Sutton Way to Brunswick Road. Now if we can use that funding to do the same to Freeman Lane from Mill Street to W. McKnight Way, that would be great. That heavily used street needs more that a Band-Aid that it received a few years ago with filling in the cracks with sealer. And while we’re at it, have you taken a trip along French Avenue lately? Yikes!

HIT (from Babson): To Catholic schools. As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, there is mounting concern of the ongoing closure of public schools which has been dragging on for almost a year. On the FOX News TV show “The View,” the commentators were discussing the situation. One after another the members were bemoaning the problem and how it’s been devastating to students and parents alike. When it came around for Jesse Watters to comment, he said: “All my kids are in school. They’re all in Catholic schools, and Catholic schools don’t fool around.”

HIT (from reader Thomas Burchfield): To the young man named Ronny, I recall, in the pickup truck who drove me safely home after I took a back-stunning fall while walking on the ice on Slate Creek Road on Christmas Eve. I’ll be waving hello again, soon!

HIT (from reader Nancy Metreyeon): To Frank Sobrero and his crew of hard-working men and women volunteers for Habitat for Humanity homes. They recently completed 16 homes, including two duplexes at Heritage Oaks, and are currently building four more homes at Park Place. Kudos to them all for their time and continued support for our community and the future home owners.

MISS (from reader Phil Reinheimer): To Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is not the beloved “My Little Margie” of old but an angry, insulting member of Congress who needs to be removed by the Republican leadership. Mitch and Kevin, are you listening? Your backbones are back in with the hat-check desk!

HIT (from Reinheimer): To the seven Republican senators who did the right thing and voted for conviction in the impeachment trial and stood tall in the face of vitriolic criticism from some others, including some from their own families.

MISS (from Reinheimer): To the other Republican senators who left their courage back at the hat-check stand when they knew better.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): To the 72 people attending the recent Zoom meeting of the Coalition of Firewise Communities. That matches the highest attendance for in-person meetings during peak fire season. Anyone interested may attend while meetings are virtual — sign up to get e-mail notices at NCCoalitionFWC.com, click “Join the Email List” on the left.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): To a county vaccine roll-out that is ignoring elderly residents who don’t have computers and may even be home-bound. I was able to get my shot appointment, but that required a computer and a smartphone (to receive a confirmation code). Gold Country Senior Services, because they have no other information on how to help their clients, has been telling these seniors to call their doctors, which is exactly what the county does not want residents to do. I hope someone reading this can make some calls and help find a way to address the special needs of this most-vulnerable population.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): To when a lot was happening in Nevada City in the 1980s, updating the general plan to rezone as open space the Deer Creek Canyon (40 acres) below town, Hirschman’s Pond (50 acres) and Sugarloaf (35 acres). The Grass Valley Group needed to relocate from their Bitney Springs campus. Fortunately, they selected a piece of Erickson Lumber Co. land on Providence Mine Road. They also purchased an additional 40 acres encompassing both sides of Deer Creek, which they donated to the city. Both were wonderful boons to the town. A major top-flight employer and revenue producer had landed, and a significant portion of Deer Creek was secured for the future.

HIT (from Matson): To the effort around two ditches that roughly frame in the Deer Creek site: the southern Newtown Ditch and the northern Rough and Ready Ditch. Friends of Deer Creek (Sierra Streams Institute) built the first trail utilizing the nice easy grade of the Rough and Ready Ditch. Ultimately it became part of the Deer Creek Tribute Trail System honoring the Chinese and its original inhabitants, the Nisenan people, with two bridges. This complex project was supported by the Chinese Quarter Association, Greater Champion Neighborhood Association, Sierra Streams Institute, Bear Yuba Land Trust and the city of Nevada City. The Sierra Fund CEO, Izzy Martin, secured the funding ($1.475 million) and managed its design and construction.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Shanti Emerson): To all the Nevada Countians who have gotten their first COVID shot. Congrats! Only one more to go.

HIT (from Emerson): To the people who are still wearing masks and socially distancing.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To everybody who has been patronizing the few local restaurants which are serving indoors (so very carefully!). Let’s just do it. Go inside and enjoy a good, warm meal.

HIT (from Rebane): To the recall effort which has announced it has gathered the 1.5 million signatures needed to ensure a recall election to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom later this year. Gov. Newsom has overstepped and sidestepped the Legislature and state law too many times, and the people of California have noticed. You can still add your name to a recall petition and send it in. http://www.RecallGavin2020.com

HIT (from Publisher Don Rogers): To neighbors able to speak amiably with each other and help out in those neighborly ways despite the Trump flag on one property and Feel the Bern sticker on the other’s Prius in the driveway. There are a few things more important than all that right at home.