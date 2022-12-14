Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

Miss (from reader Pete Sabey): To the flaw in Yvonne Fuller’s ferocious fetal fundamentalism (“Pro-choice, pro-life, pro-abortion, pro-death” (The Union 12/3/22) is that she places more weight on the momentary pain of a non-conscious fetus than on the extended physical and emotional pain of a living breathing woman struggling with a complicated or unwanted or involuntary pregnancy. A feminist Fuller is not!

Hit (from reader Lynda Lasich): To the magic created and directed by Rodney Baggett with the Nevada Union High School Choir at the Madrigal Dinner on December 2 and 3, performed at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center. It truly was pure 17th century magic.

Miss (from reader Lynda Lasich): To Kevin Kiley for approving a television ad that aired numerous times each hour on local channels for months during the electoral season disparaging not his opponent, doctor, lawyer and veteran Dr. Kermit Jones, but a third party, Nancy Pelosi. Makes me wonder if the attacker of Paul Pelosi was encouraged and violently outraged daily watching this vitriol.

Hit (from reader Lynda Lasich): To Grass Valley for the holiday decorations on Mill Street that makes Cornish Christmas more festive and fun.

Hit (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To all the festive Christmas lights decorating homes and businesses, adding a cheery note to the season.

Miss (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To the long lines which I invariably encounter at the Brunswick Safeway store.

Miss (from reader Rick Kraus): To the county spending $376,000 on a new armored vehicle. What a waste of taxpayers’ money. Let’s see how many times this monstrosity actually gets used in the next five years. A true case of boys and their toys.

Hit (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To sunshine glinting off Sunday’s snow. Beautiful.

Hit (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Music in the Mountains’ Happy Holidays concerts last weekend. Wonderful selection of Christmas melodies. Soprano Shawnette Sulker’s jazzy rendition of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was especially enjoyable.

Miss (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Gov. Newsom hanging on to the Covid-19 State of Emergency edict until February 28, 2023. Come on man!

Hit (from reader Karen Angove): To all the shoppers in the Christmas spirit helping others and wearing masks.

Miss (from reader Karen Angove): To no Sunday transportation from Gold Country Lift to take seniors to church or shopping.

Miss (from Editorial Board member Tom Durkin): To Patti Galle’s claim that drugs are the main cause of homelessness misses the true cause: lack of housing. While drugs are certainly a problem, most homeless people are not addicts; they’re houseless. Drug addicts are among the most visible of homeless people, but the homeless people who are not addicts are overlooked because they don’t look or act “homeless.” Many are working poor people who just need an affordable place to live.